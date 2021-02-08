Robots are taught to evolve autonomously to survive on distant planets





Scientists are trying to achieve the goal of sending robots to other planets in order to create conditions suitable for humankind. These robots must be durable, adaptable, and recyclable in order to survive the inhabitable space environment of other planets.

According to an article in The Conversation, robotics engineers and computer scientists from the University of York, Edinburgh Napier University, Bristol Robotics Institute, and Vrije Universite Amsterdam have collaborated to create a set of such robots using a 3D printer. ..

The team said that robot parts are assembled autonomously and continually evolve to quickly adapt to the conditions in which they are placed.

Their work presents new milestones towards an autonomous robotic ecosystem aimed at helping build future homes for humankind far from Earth.

Explore extrasolar planets using robots

The invention of robots has come a long way since humanity’s first attempts decades ago. Today, various industries are adopting robots to improve work efficiency and effectiveness.

However, designing robots that can operate in unknown and difficult-to-live environments such as exoplanets and deep-sea trenches remains a challenge. When designing a robot for use on other planets, you need to consider the shape and size of the robot, whether it walks or crawls, and the tools needed to manipulate the environment.

Most importantly, scientists and engineers need to consider how these robots can withstand extreme pressure, temperature, and chemical corrosion.

Darwin’s theory of evolution has already solved this problem, according to a TNW report citing an article in The Conversation. Biological evolution can take millions of years, but with artificial evolution, scientists have evolved robots in just hours or minutes.

Read also: Sophia’s creator plans to mass-produce robots this year

Artificial evolution

Humans need to be removed from the loop for artificial evolution to work. This means that robots need to be manufactured, assembled, and tested autonomously.

Evolved robots are also expected to be environmentally sensitive and have a variety of modes of transportation, including wheels, limbs, or a combination of both. Scientists at the University of York also said that some evolution should occur within the hardware that the robot ecosystem evolves in real time and in real space.

You can use the Autonomous Robot Evolution (ARE) project to do all of the above. By using 3D manufacturing, child robots were born that took advantage of the evolutionary architectural design of hardware and software. Physical robots are tested in real-world environments, and digital clones undergo rapid simulation evolution in software programs.

This new kind of hybrid hardware-software system brings a new type of evolution that creates a new generation from the combination of physical “father” (hardware) and virtual “mother” (software).

Child robots are successful robot products that enable the use of “genetic code” to reproduce and improve future generations. On the other hand, robots that are considered incompatible are lifted and recycled into new robots as part of the robot’s evolutionary cycle.

Scientists have advanced robots by adding new artificial evolutionary algorithms that allow them to learn to drive, crawl, and navigate complex mazes.

Ultimately, the goal of this hybrid technology is for robots to live and operate for long periods of time in difficult and dynamic environments without human help.

