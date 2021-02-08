Google’s share price rose 14% last week, the highest of any FAANG stock.Click here for other people’s performances





Google was the best performer of FAANG stocks last week. (Image: Reuters)

The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high last week as the global market recovered. The index surged 6% during the week and closed at 13,856 points. Along with that, Wall Street’s biggest technology name has skyrocketed. Companies such as Facebook, Google and Apple, collectively as FAANG stocks, rose as the volatility index plummeted to its lowest level in nearly two months. The rally was facilitated by the US President Joe Biden’s administration, which was prepared to quickly track the $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Facebook’s share price rose 3.78% that week. Facebook said in its earnings announcement that it had benefited from the move to online commerce the previous year. However, the same thing can be dialed down as soon as normal resumes, affecting the company number. Facebook is facing a power outage as Myanmar feels the trembling of a coup. Mark Zuckerbergs Facebook is also working on a $ 25 billion worth of Facebook stock buyback plan.

Apple’s share price rose 3.6% last week, trading at $ 136.76 per share. Kia and Hyundai Motors have denied negotiations with iPhone makers about self-driving cars about Apples’ plans to launch self-driving cars in the near future. Apple also faces some resistance to changes in privacy that many application developers believe will hurt them.

Jeff Bezos will resign from his CEO post and become the executive chair of the retail and internet giant. The company’s stock still rose more than 4% during the week. Apart from Bezos’ resignation, the company announced its earnings for the week, revealing $ 125 billion in earnings per share and $ 14.09 per share. Amazon also has some reassurance in India, which is fighting the Kishore Biyanis Future Group in the legal corridor. Some ESG points may also be made for Amazon, as Reuters reported that the company plans to run hundreds of trucks on natural gas.

Netflix’s share price rose 3.4% in a week, closing at $ 500 per share. Streaming majors have reportedly raised prices in Japan. The company says it is investing in original content to compete in the streaming space.

Internet giant Google has become the best performing FAANG stock of the week, with stock prices soaring 14% that week. During the week, Ford and Google signed a six-year contract for in-car and cloud service connectivity. The deal is said to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Along with this, corporate profits are also increasing along with the increase in advertising revenue.

