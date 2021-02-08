Plant science starters receive NSF funding to advance home greenhouse technology





Image: Heliponix, a Purdue University-related startup that designs, distributes, and supports home greenhouses for direct consumers, has received a SME Innovation Research Grant from the National Science Foundation.See more

Credits: Scott Massey / Heliponix

West Lafayette, Indiana-A Purdue University-affiliated startup that designs, distributes, and supports consumer greenhouses has received a SME Innovation Research Grant from the National Science Foundation.

An SBIR grant worth $ 256,000 will be added to $ 50,000 in matching funding from Elevate Ventures to carry out R & D work on multispectral photomorphogenesis in rotary aeroponic cultivation chambers.

Helponix LLC, founded by Purdue Polytechnic Institute graduates Ivan Ball and Scott Massey, sells the GroPod Smart Garden Appliance. It is a small home greenhouse that grows pure produce daily from subscription seed pods. The dishwasher-sized device fits under the kitchen counter, grows produce all year round, and provides consumers with fresh, pesticide-free lettuce and other vegetables.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Lighting Systems and Applications (LESA) Center is a leader in adjustable horticultural research lighting systems, working with Heliponix to adjust research-grade multispectrums compatible with Helliponix’s rotary It provides LED modules and related programmable control systems. Chamber.

These modules are based on the LEASA Center’s TIGER Horticultural Research Lighting Module, Phase I to optimize the impact of LED lighting on plant growth variables in leafy vegetables such as biomass, crop yield, nutritional value and energy efficiency. Provides the research flexibility you need at.

“NSF is proud to support future technologies by thinking beyond gradual development and funding the most creative and influential ideas across all science and engineering markets and disciplines. “I think,” said Andrea Bertz, Director of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships. NSF. “With the help of our research funding, any deep technology start-up or SME can lead basic science to meaningful solutions that meet tremendous needs.”

“The ongoing coronavirus pandemic’s destructive power to grow crops and the urgent need to democratize cultivation to establish food sovereignty following repeated food safety recalls,” said Massey. We are very grateful for the support of the National Science Foundation, Purdue. The world’s largest through a connected smart garden appliance called GroPods, without owning a university, Elevate Ventures, and an acre of land. Countless Hoosiers who helped grow to become a farm. “

When SMEs receive a Phase IS BIR / STTR grant (up to $ 256,000), they are eligible to apply for a Phase II grant (up to $ 1,000,000). SMEs with Phase II grants are eligible to receive up to $ 500,000 in additional matching funds with qualified third party investments or sales.

Start-ups and entrepreneurs submitting three-page project proposals meet the program’s objectives of showing potential commercial and / or social impact and supporting innovative technologies with some technical risk. You can know if you are there within 3 weeks. We encourage SMEs with innovative science and technology solutions and commercial potential. All proposals submitted to the NSF SBIR / STTR program, also known as the NSF-based American Seed Fund, undergo a rigorous merit-based review process. For more information on the US Seed Fund using NSF, please visit https://seedfund.nsf.gov/.

###

About Illuminated Systems and Applications (LESA) Centers

The LESA Center is a graduated National Science Foundation Network (NSF) Engineering Research Center with matching fund support from the New York State Imperial Development Corporation and corporate members. LESA is an interdisciplinary multi-university center that develops “thinking systems”. It is dedicated to developing autonomous intelligent systems to meet the latest challenges in connected environments and is housed at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. For more information, please visit https: //lesa.rpi.edu.

About Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Founded in 1824, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is the first technical research university in the United States. Rensselaer includes a dynamic community of 5 schools, 32 research centers, over 145 academic programs, over 7,600 students and over 100,000 alumni. Rensselaer faculty and graduates include more than 145 National Academy members, 6 National Inventors Hall of Fame members, 6 National Medal of Technology and 5 National Science Award winners, and No. Includes Bell Physics Award winners. Rensselaer has nearly 200 years of experience in advancing science and technology knowledge and continues to focus on tackling global challenges in the spirit of ingenuity and collaboration. For more information, please visit http://www.rpi.edu.

About the National Science Foundation SME Program

NSF’s America’s Seed Fund grants $ 200 million annually to start-ups and SMEs, turning scientific discoveries into products and services that have commercial and social impact. Start-ups operating in almost every area of ​​science and technology can receive up to $ 1.75 million to support research and development (R & D), helping risk mitigation technologies for commercial success. .. The US Seed Fund is mandated by Congress through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of approximately $ 8.1 billion, supporting basic research and education across all disciplines of science and engineering.

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a leading public research institute developing practical solutions to today’s toughest challenges. Ranked 5th and most innovative university in the United States by the US News & World Report, Purdue offers world-changing research and unparalleled discoveries. Purdue is committed to hands-on, online, real-world learning and provides a transformative education for everyone. Purdue’s commitment to affordability and accessibility freezes tuition and most fees at the 2012-13 level, allowing more students to graduate without debt than ever before. With Purdue.edu, Purdue never stops in the constant pursuit of the next big leap.

Writer: Chris Adam, cladam @ prf.org

Source: Scott Massey, scott @ GroPod.io

