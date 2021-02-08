Is Hell only 1GB for Balheim! ??





The Early Access survival game Valheim takes place in a large open world, but with a file size of only 1GB.

The indie survival game Valheim was released last Tuesday in Early Access on Steam and is already incredibly successful. The game broke the record for simultaneous players every day this week, including today when 131,000 players peaked. Valheim is one of the top 10 most popular games on Steam and is becoming more and more popular day by day. It’s no exaggeration to say that Walheim has made a remarkable release, but even more remarkable is the fact that this large open-world survival game uses only 1GB of storage.

If you’ve played many survival / craft games, you should already have a pretty general idea of ​​what Walheim has to offer. You start the game in the middle of the forest, wearing only rags. After picking up some branches and rocks, you can make an ax. An ax can cut down trees, timber can make a workbench, bows and arrows can make bows and arrows, and bows and arrows can hunt deer. Lost soul to the top predator. As you progress through the stages of the game, you’ll trade flimsy bows and wooden huts for long iron swords and sophisticated workshops.

But this is not a short journey. At each stage, you move from the first settlement to a more dangerous area. Crafting resources are scattered around the world with mining nodes and biome-specific enemies. Deciding where to get the materials you need next is one of the biggest challenges in the game, which is not surprising given the size of the world.

Each game world is randomly generated, but they all follow the same rules. You always start directly from the center of the map of the island, which consists of meadows, black forests, and mountains. On the first island, there are two of the five bosses, one in the meadow and the other in the Black Forest. After summoning and defeating the first two bosses, you need to build a boat, move to the swamp and find the third boss. All games proceed this way, but the layout of each island’s shape, biomes, resources, and boss locations is completely random.

My first island takes about 9 minutes to cover from one end to the other. It’s a pretty huge place with multiple meadows, mountains and Black Forest biomes throughout. In fact, the island is so big that even with a cart, I couldn’t mine resources on the east side and walk back to the west, so I had to eventually build a second house on the other side. did. Fortunately, I found a way to build a portal so that I could quickly move between the West and East homes. Here is a picture of my island on the map:

And here the island is on the map and is zoomed out.

After 15 hours, I barely scratched the surface of the entire map. The southeastern outline of my home island is the next island. I sailed around and found three new biomes that do not exist on my island. Still, the whole game is only 1GB.

Valheim features a low polygon art style that helps ensure that file size is reduced. It’s not as blocky as Minecraft, it has a touch of lighting and some depth of field, and it’s actually very beautiful. The fact that the world is randomly generated also explains the small file size, which is random, but certainly not empty.

There are day-night cycles, meteorological systems like rain and fog, and other variables like tides and temperatures. Everything from trees and structures to the ground itself is completely destructible and is influenced by physics. There is a wide variety of monsters and wildlife that are unique to each biome. Each island has dozens of dungeons, a simple yet unique instantiated environment full of enemies, treasures and large spaces.

It’s entirely possible that the rest of the world beyond the first few two islands is a repeat of the same biome of different shapes, but still how much game fits in such a small space. Is amazing. Valheim’s roadmap shows that there will be a significant amount of content in the game throughout 2021. There is no doubt that this will increase the size of the game somewhat. As someone who has played 600 hours of Ark: Survival Evolved and watched the game explode to over 300 GB, it’s refreshing to see how Iron Gate Studios is packed into such a small file.

