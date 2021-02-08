Google considers Android privacy management.Democratic Referral Bill Amending Section 230





GAID-Night, Sweet Prince

Can you hear me The sound of Google preparing to drop the other shoe. Bloomberg reports that Google is considering implementing privacy controls on Android similar to what Apple is likely to deploy in iOS 14. Google is undoubtedly under pressure to create privacy equivalence between browsers and mobile operating systems. But unlike Apple, Google makes a fortune from ads, with over $ 100 billion a year in digital ad sales, so Google targets developers, publishers, and advertisers to Android device users. Results with a keen interest in continuing to help you measure. So don’t expect exactly the same as Apple’s upcoming App Tracking Transparency framework. Google’s solution is likely to be less rigorous in the end, according to Bloomberg sources, and doesn’t require an explicit opt-in for tracking, as Apple will soon do. But it’s still a big deal. However, it’s in its infancy, and Google is just investigating what this looks like. But regardless of the timeline, well, we called it. —> [Related in AdExchanger: Mobile Device IDs Will Be The Next Ad Tracker To Bite The Dust.]

Greater accountability

According to CNBC reports, new Democratic bills could make it easier for harassment targets to sue social media platforms to crack down on abusive or harmful content. The SAFE TECH Act, led by Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) And sponsored by Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) And Majie Hirono (D-Hawaii), is a shield that protects the technology platform. Modify one section 230. Responsibility for user posts. If the bill is passed, it will increase legal exposure to various platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, and e-commerce sites Amazon and Etsy. Democrats, including President Joe Biden, have called on Congress to revise Section 230 as a way to force tech companies to remove hate speech, content related to election interference, and straightforward falsehoods. The SAFETECH Act makes it clear that the Section 230 exemption does not apply. There are several cases, such as platforms that host ads and other paid content that target vulnerable consumers with fraudulent or fraudulent products. It also allows targets of stalking, harassment, and intimidation to seek accountability, allowing families to file illegal death proceedings. It also aims to ensure that civil rights law enforcement is not hampered by the Platform’s Section 230 protection. The SAFETECH law came into force the day after Klobuchar introduced a radical new antitrust bill, with enforcement agencies imposing greater fines and the burden of corporate evidence on mergers.

EBay has something to do

After the attack on the Capitol on January 6, several online marketplaces have promised to crack down on products that promote hate speech, or products related to the far-right group. eBay still has some work to do. A recent search by Digiday found that products containing gun parts branded with marks, logos, and phrases related to the far-right nationalist group could be sold immediately, including a large list advertised by eBay’s advertising platform. Was shown. With the de-platform of former President Donald Trump, the market has taken into account what is being sold on the platform. eBay said it has banned additional merchandise related to Boogaloo, Orskipers, and the far-right group associated with the suspension of steel items after a riot. However, while neural networks and keyword blocklists can find and remove most forbidden material, observers said they can’t stop everything. eBay said it has begun reviewing and deleting items identified by Digiday.

Google Gourmet Iking Nice?

Australian Google beef keeps getting hot, but tech giants seem to be trying to make it right now. Yahoo! Finance reported on Friday that it launched a news showcase on a new platform that provides paid news after conducting its own content trading with publishers. This move is part of an effort to show that tech giants don’t need legislation to force news publishers to pay the world’s first right to link to their content. Google’s news showcase platform, originally scheduled for launch last June, has been put on the ice as a result of a bill. Google recently threatened to withdraw its search engine from Australia, which boasts a staggering 94.5% market share. The tech company continued lobbying at a private meeting with the Australian government, but previously stated that the bill was “infeasible.” With the launch of the news showcase on Friday, Google will pay seven domestic retailers, including The Canberra Times, to use the content, according to a Congressional survey. Facebook and Google.

But wait, there’s more!

After seeing this pitch deck, Unilever helped customer service startup Limitless in a $ 10 million funding round. [Business Insider]

TikTok’s rival Kuaishou has more than doubled its inventory with its debut in Hong Kong. [The Wall Street Journal]

How the first advertiser helped ViacomCBS win ahead of the Super Bowl 55. [Adweek]

The 2021 game will transform the way brands interact forever with consumers. [The Drum]

Luna Labs, a playable and video advertising creative platform, has partnered with AppLovin’s new Adjust to help game studios use their installation data to improve their ads. [release]

You have been hired!

Tim Jones has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Publicis Groupe Marketing Services in the United States. Dave Penski will replace him as CEO of Publicis Media Americas. [Ad Age]

Gatorade has hired Karen Thornton, a Nike executive and former Dallas Cowboys linebacker, as the new CMO. [Chicago Business]

Media engagement company Trion.io has appointed Paul Calento as CEO. [release]

