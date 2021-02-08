Verse Innovation Funding: Dailyhunt’s parents have raised another $ 100 million from the Qatar Investment Authority and others.





VerSe Innovation, the parent company of news aggregator Dailyhunt and short video platform Josh, has raised more than $ 100 million in a Series H funding round led by Qatar Investment Authority and Glade Brook Capital Partners, Qatar’s sovereign wealth funds. Canaan Valley Capital and existing investor Sofina Group also participated in the round.

This funding follows VerSe Innovation, which raised more than $ 100 million in funding from Google, Microsoft and Falcon Edges Alpha Wave Incubation last December and was valued at over $ 1 billion. The company also counts Lupa Systems, Matrix Partners India, Sequoia Capital India, Falcon Edge Capital and Omidyar Network as investors.

The company plans to use the funds raised to scale up the short video platform Josh, including strengthening the delivery of local language content, developing an ecosystem of content creators, and investing in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

VerSe Innovation launched Josh last year after Bytedance-owned TikTok was shut down in the country. The app claims to have over 85 million monthly active users, over 40 million active users per day, and over 1.5 billion video views per day. Investment banking firm Avendas was the only advisor to the deal.

Other players in this segment include Instagram Reels, Sharechat’s Moj, Times Internet’s * MX Takatak, Mitron, Bolo Indya, and InMobi’s Roposo.

In addition, from October 31, 2021, in response to the government’s move to limit foreign investment in digital media companies to 26%, Dailyhunt will restructure its business and invest even if it is dispersed in multiple categories. Will be done.

Dailyhunt aggregates newspaper and website content in multiple regional languages ​​of India, including Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil and Bhojpuri. It also includes original Hindi and Telugu video content, as well as free live TV streaming in multiple regional languages. The company claims that Dailyhunt’s content comes from over 100,000 content partners and an individual content creator-licensed creator ecosystem.

VerSe Innovation said it is also considering building a family of apps focused on Bharat and expanding its service to other international regions.

* Disclosure: Times Internet owns ETtech

