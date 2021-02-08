The most anticipated game of 2021





2020 was a big year for the game, whether it was Coronabrius or not. There were blockbuster titles such as The Last of Us 2 and the long-awaited Final Fantasy 7 Remake, as well as two new platforms: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. So what do you do?

The 2021 doesn’t have the flashy new hardware we’re looking forward to, but there’s probably a lot of promising software, with the exception of the 4K switch. Unfortunately, it doesn’t include the Hogwarts Legacy that will be released next year.

Nintendo

Super Mario 3D World is the latest Wii U game ported to Switch. That’s not a bad thing, as the Wii U had some great games that couldn’t spend time in the sun. This includes Mario Kart 8, the best-selling Switch game to date.

Super Mario 3D World has gained worldwide acclaim in its first release, so it’s definitely worth playing if you missed it before.

Capcom

Following the reputed Monster Hunter World released on PS4 and Xbox One in 2018 and the porting of the 3DS game Monster Hunter Generations to Switch, the Nintendo console finally has its own new Monster Hunter game. Like other franchise games, it promises a huge world and hundreds of hours of beast killing.

Pokemon Company / CNET Screenshot

The new Pokemon Snap is a long-awaited follow-up to the 1999 N64’s favorite Pokemon Snap. Launched last summer, the game includes more than 200 Pokemon species from eight generations in the series, and Professor Miller will determine his photography skills as he travels through the region.

Taking the game idea from the N64 and adapting it to the switch should shake it completely. It feels like a great console for pocketography. Released on April 30th.

Capcom

Don’t be fooled by the name. Resident Evil Village is really Resident Evil 8. This is a direct sequel to the Resident Evil 7 story, but developers call it a “village” to show how the game works. It’s not that subtle, but it’s definitely scary. It also looks big as the developers have promised a bigger game than Resident Evil 7.

Resident Evil Village will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X | S, and PC on May 7th.

Bethesda

After a few years focusing primarily on Dishonored, developer Arkane Studios is migrating to Deathloop’s new IP. And it looks sick.

The idea is: You are an assassin trapped in a time loop that is reset daily. To escape, you need to kill eight “illusionists” scattered around the island. The caveat is that you need to do that within one timeloop. The second caveat is that when hunting eight foresights, rival assassins are busy hunting you.

Deathloop will be available on PlayStation 5 and PC on May 21st, and the Xbox version will probably be available next year (console exclusive rights are one year).

Coming game’TBA’ 2021

The following titles will be released this year. We will update this page as soon as the official release date of the game is decided.

Prince of Persia: A remake of the sand of time

Release date: 2021.

Ubisoft

Remasters are cool, but remakes are really magical. After three great remakes, Shadow of the Colossus, Resident Evil 2, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time will be available in 2021. Released for the PlayStation 2 in 2003, Ubisoft offers platformers a complete rework of 2021. Hopefully.

The game was originally scheduled for January 2021, but has since been postponed to March. It’s late again, but Ubsisoft hasn’t given a new date yet.

Persian Pricing: Sands of Time will be available on PC, Xbox One and PS4.

Ratchet & Crank: Lift Apartheid

Coming: 2021.

insomnia

The latest ratchet and crank game was aimed at hitting the PlayStation 5 during the “launch window” of its console. I don’t know what that means, but at this point it’s past the deadline. But don’t worry, this action platformer will be released at some point in 2021.

Warner Bros.

LEGO Star Wars is back five years later. The last time I saw this franchise was the 2016 Force Awakening. This game seems much more ambitious: Skywalker Saga Lego-Sizing all nine Star Wars movies.

The final release date for Skywalker Saga has not yet been set, but it will be released in the first or second quarter. When released, it will hit PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Switch and PC.

Far Cry 6

Release date: 2021

Ubisoft

Originally scheduled for February, Far Cry 6 has been postponed until an unknown date in 2021. However, it is set in Far Cry, which has the largest and most complete features to date, and is set in the tropics of Yarra, roughly based on Cuba.

The game will be released not only on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X | S, PC and Google Stadia, but also on Amazon’s Luna platform.

Last year’s Game Awards headlining trailer was a new Mass Effect. But that’s probably a long way off. What’s the good side? More time for the goodness of remastered Mass Effect. Mass Effect Legendary Edition consists of updated (but not remade) versions of Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 that will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Gran Turismo 7

Release date: 2021

Sony interactive

Gran Turismo has become a staple of PlayStation consoles since the original GT was released on the original PS in 1997. Gran Turismo 7 was unveiled on the PlayStation 5 last June, but little is known except that it’s fixed for the 2021 release.

Microsoft

The Halo Infinite was a big one released with the Xbox Series X | S, but was postponed until the fall of 2021 due to unresponsive fans to last year’s preview. This is a must-see, just for Halo’s name. Most Xbox owners, and developers 343 Industries, are trying something new by making multiplayer play for free.

Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Release date: 2021

2021 will bring another serving in the form of Lord of the Rings, after two Middle-earth games have shown that the Lord of the Rings game can still be shaken: Gollum. It’s not a Middle-earth game-like action RPG with a focus on Gollum’s stealth and cunning, but it looks intriguing.

Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X | S, Switch and PC.

Horizon Forbidden West

Release date: 2021

Horizon Zero Dawn is one of the best games on PlayStation 4, and its sequel will be in 2021. Horizon Forbidden West tracks Alloy’s journey to Utah, Nevada, and California in the 30th century, locating the origin of the killer virus. Really a game for our time.

Horizon Forbidden West will be available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this year.

God of War: Ragnarok

Release date: 2021

Sony interactive

Speaking of outstanding PS4 games and their sequels, God of War: Ragnarok will also be on PlayStation 4 and 5 this year.

So far, that’s all we know about the game, as the game’s teaser contained only half of the logo and the 2021 release window.

