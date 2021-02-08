How AI is changing the way we hire these days





Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is changing the world by demonstrating its potential in a variety of industries such as healthcare, transportation, and entertainment. AI has entered the recruitment sector over the past few years, filtering candidates from large amounts of data to select the best candidates for the available positions.

AI is certainly changing the role of human resources (HR), changing the entire corporate environment and policies. Fortune 500 companies are gradually adapting to this technology for more efficient recruitment.

Professional journalist Andrea Murad talks about her experience being screened by AI in a new job job application. Her BBC article shows how AI is being used in recent recruitment areas.

Welcome to the fast-growing world of AI adoption

Murad is a professional journalist who has applied for a new job through the recruitment process carried out by AI. She said the hiring process involved playing a simple online game from home.

These online games include counting the number of dots from the two boxes, inflating the balloons to make money before they burst, and matching emotions to facial expressions.

The AI ​​then evaluated her personality according to her answer to determine if she passed or failed. She said no humans were involved in the process. In response, she wondered if it was fair for the computer to process job listings and decide whether to accept or reject them.

The AI ​​recruitment process she performed was a test provided by a company called Pymetrics based in New York. AI adoption systems have been in use for the past 10 years and have undergone significant improvements in recent years. Its demand increased significantly during the pandemic to provide convenience and quick results.

AI recruitment systems are designed to assess certain aspects of a person’s personality and intelligence, such as tolerance and rapid response to situations. According to Pymetrics, this is “fair and accurate measurement of cognitive and emotional attributes in just 25 minutes.”

International companies using AI adoption systems include McDonald’s, Bank JP Morgan, Accounting Office PWC, and Food Group Kraft Heinz. Pymetrics added that the system helps companies handle a wider pool of applicants and predict who will succeed in their work.

Impact of AI on the recruitment process

Dice reported that applying AI to recruitment could reduce the number of applicants hacking the system through keyword abuse or other means.

With the sophistication of online data collected by platforms, the rise of AI adoption systems has led candidates to continue pruning social media profiles for acceptable content.

Karyn Mullins, president of MedReps.com, said the software can also find candidates who are doing well in their current role. MedReps.com is a job board that specializes in hiring sales representatives in the healthcare industry.

Recruiting professionals and other companies believe that AI is slowly taking over the recruiting industry and know what to do to adapt their work to AI. In the future, AI is expected to do more than scan for the right candidates, such as writing job listings that can significantly change the way recruiters and recruiters work.

