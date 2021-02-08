How to reset your MacBook Pro and other Macs)





If you’re looking for a way to reset your MacBook Pro (or any kind of Mac in that regard), you’re in the right place. Whether you’re having trouble with your Mac or trying to get rid of it, you have everything you need to know.

However, be prepared properly before resetting your Mac. It starts with using one of the best cloud backup services to keep your data safe.

This means signing out of all Apple services ([システム環境設定]>[iCloud for iCloud],[iMessage用のメッセージアプリ],[TVおよび音楽アプリ]Go to). For good housekeeping, you need to have as few devices associated with your account as possible.

Also, note that macOS doesn’t allow screenshots in recovery mode, so it doesn’t have all the useful visuals you normally use. Therefore, read this to the end before getting into the process right away. Then you can understand how it works.

How to reset your MacBook Pro: Start in recovery mode

1. Enter recovery mode

If you’re using an older Intel-based Mac, reboot your system (Apple logo> Reboot) and press Command + R until you see the Apple logo.

If you’re using the latest Apple Silicon-based Mac, it’s easy to boot into recovery mode. Shut down your computer (Apple logo> Shutdown) and press and hold the power button until you are prompted to “Press and hold boot options”. Release the power button when “Load boot options” appears. Select an option.[続行]Click to enter recovery mode.

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Select a user with administrator privileges and enter the account password.

3. Select Disk Utility.

4. Select the embedded boot disk.

This is commonly referred to as Macintosh HD, but you may have edited the name.

Five.[消去]Click the button.

(Image credit: Apple)

6. Enter the name of the drive.

Alternatively, leave the default Macintosh HD.

7. Select a disk format.

APFS and MacOS Extended (Journaled) are the top options.

(Image credit: Apple / Tom’s Guide)

8. 8.[ボリュームグループの消去]Click (or if you don’t see that button[消去]Click).

9. You may need to enter your Apple ID credentials to remove the Find My service.

10. Highlight the other volume in the menu and click the Remove Volume (–) button to remove the other volume from your system.

11. Exit Disk Utility (Command + Q)

12.[macOS Big Surの再インストール]Select,[続行]Click.

(Image credit: Apple)

The next process can take some time, so be prepared to leave your Mac on and wait for it to connect to power. You may also be required to enter the administrator password.

Other macOS tips

Best Apple AirPods Pro Deals Today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos