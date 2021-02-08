Google Maps introduces platform delivery solutions and pickup guides





The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the buying pattern. From ordering essentials online to choosing food delivery, consumers today are choosing safety, convenience and value, making them more open to brand switching. Buying online and receiving at stores, which was already a new trend (BOPIS), has gained momentum over the past year. According to the COVID-19 Consumer Pulse Survey by McKinsey & Company, over 60% of customers have changed their shopping habits.

Meanwhile, retailers who have had to adapt to changing consumer tastes face high-volume orders, last mile deliveries, store inventory issues, and customer retention challenges. Adopting technology, especially the use of location technology, can help overcome these challenges and ensure seamless store pickup and efficient delivery.

Google Maps Platform for Seamless Business

For the benefit of both consumers and retailers, Google has added new features to its shipping and pick-up guides on the Google Maps platform. This can improve the operational efficiency of your customer journey and retailers. The platform’s application programming interface (API), Store Locator Plus, and Checkout help customers find nearby stores and simplify checkout. This is a hassle-free and quick experience. Turn-by-turn navigation allows store employees to visualize customer arrivals and reduce waiting times while receiving purchases. The Google Maps Platform improves the delivery experience, provides hassle-free checkout, supports drivers, and simplifies the shipping process. Retailers can also provide real-time tracking of orders with minimal delivery errors. Globally, businesses use these features to provide a premium retail experience.

Find the best store

Store Locator Plus allows retailers to view a list of responsive locations sorted by distance or time on a customized map. At the same time, customers can easily view important information such as service, time, ratings, and related Covid-related operational details. Swisscom, a global telecommunications company in Switzerland, has used this API on its site to enhance online bookings by a factor of 25.

Swisscom Store Locator allows customers to book directly Offer: Google Maps

Similarly, Argos, a leading UK retailer, has transformed its in-store business and developed advanced store search capabilities on its website. API solutions also allow customers to check inventory on product pages to see convenient shopping experiences nearby. With this solution, the company reduced the overall website bounce rate by 12% and attracted 4 million visitors annually.

The Argos store locator displays some nearby store locations, along with important store information from the place details.Courtesy: Google Maps

Hassle-free checkout with geocoding

Delivery failures and incorrect addresses are costly issues for retailers, but they are also a major source of customer dissatisfaction. The Google Map Platforms Checkout solution helps retailers and customers verify the accuracy of their addresses when filling out billing forms.

Checkout has Place Autocomplete, an API that provides a type-ahead address prediction service, which reduces keystrokes and displays suggestions in real time. Once the address is obtained from Place Autocomplete, retailers can also use the Geocoding API to quickly provide visual feedback and determine the exact latitude and longitude of the customer’s delivery or pick-up address. Tokopedia, the Indonesian marketplace platform, has increased the address completion rate by 10%.

The Tokopedias app verifies the accuracy of your address and uses autocomplete to simplify checkout.Courtesy: Google Maps

