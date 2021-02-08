What you need to be a superpower of innovation





COVID-19 shows the unique strengths of the manufacturing industry and companies are naturally proud to have achieved it. However, to maximize opportunities, you need to keep in mind the lessons learned about collaboration, the role of technology, and the importance of unified goals.

The UK has the potential to be at the forefront of world-class manufacturing, especially when it comes to innovation, if it is based on its strengths, skills, traditions and willingness to adapt to new challenges. Limited to.

This is the belief of Dr. Clive Hickman, Chief Executive Officer of the Manufacturing Technology Center (MTC) and head of a new committee tasked with leading the revival of Midland’s industry.

What is the Midlands Manufacturing Resilience Commission?

Launched in June 2020, M2R was founded to lead the revival of Midland’s industry.

By reviewing the post-COVID manufacturing situation, the Commission will inform the development of a broader Midland Industrial Strategy and make recommendations to increase the resilience of the local manufacturing industry and its subsequent economic impact. I want to

The organization is headed by Dr Clive Hickman, Chief Executive Officer of the Manufacturing Technology Center (MTC), and supported by the Mayor of West Midlands on Andy Street. Sir John Peace, Chair of the Midlands Engine. West Midlands Joint Government; Lloyds Banking Group; MTC and Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG).

Due to its ideal geographic location, industrial experience and diverse industrial base, Midlands has the potential to become a UK manufacturing engine. In recent years, the local technology ecosystem has been booming. In Birmingham alone, technical jobs account for more than 20% of total employment.

More public sector support is needed to ensure the prosperity of the region on this basis. The M2R Commission recently published a report outlining the roadmap that governments can follow to build resilience across the region and the United Kingdom.

Johnny Williamson sat down with Clive to learn more.

Your mission statement that the UK will become a world leader in innovation is often expressed by research institutes, trade associations, government ministers and others. But what does that really come with?

Clive Hickman: Looking at R & D investments, we see huge government investments in research, but not development. The UK is really good at coming up with great concepts, but it’s often difficult to get the most out of them.

For example, much of the research on lithium-ion batteries was done by the University of Oxford, but until very recently, we did nothing.

The reason is the gap between research and application. Innovation is moving to the point where research can be manufactured through continuous development. That is a weakness that Britain must overcome.

In fact, looking at the impact of COVID-19, the innovative spirit allowed us to move from a ventilator shortage to production of 13,500 units in just 12 weeks.

For example, the Manufacturing Technology Center was approached by the Baht Health Trust to solve a major challenge facing front-line caregivers: how close patient intubation and extubation must be. ..

In less than seven days, our engineers prototyped, developed, and provided a new, rapidly expandable intubation shield to address this issue. The UK has absolutely agile and responsive features. We need ideas and tools to take advantage of that feature.

On the topic of tools, according to your report, digital industrialization could be worth as much as 455 billion for UK manufacturers over the next decade. But as a country, we are not taking advantage of that opportunity. What does that mean?

Despite the strong pockets of digital adoption, the UK has failed to achieve results in areas such as information system integration across the value chain, significant business process transformation, and robotics adoption, according to the report. Hmm.

The UK is gradually lowering its unemployment rate, reaching one of Europe’s lowest levels. That’s great, but then we need to bring in tools to support those workers and help them become more effective, engaged and rewarded. We were just starting that pre-COVID, and we need to get back on that journey quickly.

He wasn’t talking about transforming overnight or having to invest huge amounts of money. Simply introducing a fairly simple and inexpensive digital tool into your factory environment will result in significant improvements in productivity and efficiency.

Some of the small businesses we have worked with have doubled their production without making significant investments in new tools. It’s about identifying where there are bottlenecks in businesses that have capacity but aren’t being used correctly, and optimizing machine or assembly line performance accordingly.

An important part of the digitized message is that this is not the exclusion of workers, but the exact opposite. One company was very concerned about the potential unemployment that could result from digitizing the measurement aspects of its business. However, addressing that bottleneck has increased the amount of work a business can undertake, and has directly taken over additional workers.

When introducing new technologies and processes, it is also very important to introduce the corresponding program to skill-up and skill-up workers. If you just bring in the tools and don’t consider the impact on people, problems will arise.

It is widely reported that UK productivity lags behind other countries because it is not automated fast enough. What can we do to keep the UK behind because it isn’t digitizing fast enough?

There is much that the UK can do to improve the speed and scale of implementing advanced manufacturing technologies. Some of them are detailed in the M2R Manufacturing Reliability Report.

There are many recommendations we can make, but we have selected 12 that we believe will bring specific benefits. The momentum created by dealing with this first wave can be used to implement future recommendations.

Everyone who talked to me about the report said they had nailed their heads, all of which worked, but now they need to take it home. That can only be achieved if we stop speaking and start acting. This report must be a creature, it can’t just sit on a dust-collecting shelf.

We have set up a board of auditors and an action team to accurately investigate how this first wave of recommendations can be implemented. Some of them need government support, but some are our own gifts.

For example, one of our recommendations is to create an internship program that provides graduates to small businesses with a one-year placement. This gives business leaders more time to think strategically and operationally to work on the business as well as the business. It also provides graduates with important industrial experience during periods of low employment opportunities.

M2R Recommendations: Governments need to align private sector investment in Midland at the same level as in other parts of the UK. Address fragmented manufacturing support throughout Midland. It provides financial protection for SMEs to tackle larger challenges. As part of our level-up agenda, we will draw from our local supply chain and establish a Gigafactory in Midland. Create SME clusters in your region, create supply chains for emerging markets, and help SMEs pivot from declining markets. Create an internship program for SME graduates to provide SME leadership strategic and bandwidth to provide graduates with operational and significant industrial experience when employment opportunities are scarce To do. Based on the Made Smarter initiative, we will create a productivity fund to help SME adopt and deploy advanced manufacturing technologies. Modify the Apprenticeship Levy so that it can be used to improve and improve the skills of workers exiled by advanced manufacturing techniques. Reuse national retraining schemes and direct funding to support redundant worker relocation during a pandemic. Support Midlands University to create a modular, support-based leadership development program that small business leaders can reference according to their needs. Introduce Total Value UK to recognize the value of localization rather than the traditional cost focus. Work with universities to perform tasks on high-value manufacturing catapults, develop key supply chain information portals, and map Midland’s supply chain. How does MR2 behave differently from Catapult, KTN, Made Smarter, etc.?

I was trying to make a wider range. Catapults, Innovate UK, KTN, universities, they all play an integral role. However, it was a bit disjointed and tended to work alone. The main driving force for all of these is integration, which operates in a more unified way and integrates some of these activities.

What’s next for M2R?

Our committee is dynamic and aims to generate action and responsibility to respond to recommendations. Our researchers are currently working on an implementation plan that will begin over the next few months, and the Commission will report on progress on the recommendations in the spring.

Following a positive review of this first wave, we continue to seek input to build regional manufacturing resilience and provide further recommendations and implementation plans.

No deadline has been set. The answer is, of course, one of the questions you don’t even know what the question is. We want to see progress and within six months some of these recommendations may not be complete, but they will be implemented in a way that makes them sustainable. I hope.

We have taken it step by step. In 2020, there were many changes that we all had to deal with. In 2021, we need to start driving changes in order to move from reactive mode to much more proactive mode.

More information m2r.org.uk/the-report

Who is Dr. Clive Hickman?

Dr. Clive Hickman has been Chief Executive Officer of the Manufacturing Technology Center for 10 years. Previously, he had over 35 years of experience in the automotive industry and was appointed Head of Engineering for Tata Motors in India. He also founded the Tata Motors European Technical Center Plc in the United Kingdom.

He began his career as a senior engineer at Rover Group before becoming Director of Engineering and Group Operations at MIRA. He then joined Ricardo Plc, held a seat on the board of directors and was Managing Director of Ricardo UK Ltd.

Born in Dudley, West Midlands, he is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering and a Fellow of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers.

* Header Image Courtesy: All other images / graphs are courtesy of M2R and MTC.

