Fortnite Valentine’s Day Skin 2021 Leaks Before Launch

This week, Epic Games is releasing a new update with Valentine’s Day-themed cosmetics and items.

A quick glance at the calendar reveals that Valentine’s Day is February 14th. To celebrate Love Day, Epic Games seems to share a new update to its popular battle royale hit this week, but a new leak has occurred. You can check out Fortnite Valentines Day skin 2021 before the update is released.

Based on the leak, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 11 features the challenge of choosing a character to be Lovelies Valentine. Lovely and Cuddle King are new skins coming to Fortnite in the next Valentine’s Day update. Given that the Week 11 Challenge will probably be released this Wednesday, the Valentine’s Day update should be officially released in the coming days.

v15.40 & new NPCS!

You should see the next update of Fortnite soon next week for the 11th week’s quest, “Choose a lovely Valentine’s character!”

Nevertheless, Cuddle King & Lovely is not finished. In other words, the quest needs to be updated for it to work. pic.twitter.com/08y5w6ppnR

iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 3, 2021

In addition to the Fortnite Valentines Day skin 2021, several new cosmetics and items will be available in the week following Season 5. CombatKnife, Lovestruck Strikers Ax, Techno-Grip Ax, Breathless Blades, Stuffy Sack, Crooked Claw, new emotes, more items you can find all of them below:

All new cosmetics (via: @FunGamesLeaks) pic.twitter.com/WDkrxcSf9n

HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 2, 2021

We already know about the skins and items that will be featured in the Valentine’s Day event, but we still don’t know how the game world and maps will be affected by the new event. As you may know, Valentine’s Day is a limited-time event and you need to get your favorite cosmetics until the end of the celebration. Buy your Season 5 Battle Pass or get a Fortnite Crew subscription to earn all your rewards at the following events: With membership, you’ll receive $ 1000 V per month in addition to other perks such as Battle Passes and other items.

