I threw away what I liked (and disliked) the Google Pixel 4 for the Samsung Galaxy S21





With the Samsung Galaxy S21 a hit, we decided to take a break from the reliable Pixel 4 XL and adopt the S21 Plus as our new daily driver. I plan to use the iPhone 12 as well, but Android suits me and my needs. Still, I hesitated to go all-in with Samsung.

You see, Ive has been using Nexus, OnePlus and Pixel phones for years. We’ve reviewed other users like Asus and Huawei, but they’re always back on Google or OnePlus as personal devices. Samsung usually rubbed me the wrong way. Especially in the era of old Android skins called TouchWiz. To be honest, the last phone I used regularly from a Korean phone maker was the Galaxy S5, which first debuted in 2014.

But Samsung has matured since the S5, and the new Galaxy S21 is a great device. The era of TouchWiz is gone, praising the new king, One UI. Greatness aside, I’ve actually found that I like the S21 and S21 Plus Ive One UI I tested. It’s clean, intuitive, and packed with useful adjustments and features.

The spartan view of Android found on Pixels and Android One devices still appeals to me, but Samsung’s additional features really stand out. But as long as I like the S21 and S21 Plus, some things continue to bother me. Let’s talk.

Galaxy S21: What I like

The Galaxy S21 has many attractions. From the display to the raw power, that one hell phone. I’ve found that the 6.7-inch plus prefers the 6.2-inch model for almost everything, except for games that shine with a larger screen and a larger battery. 2021 is still young, but with the best phone hung up, it will be hard to beat these devices.

S21 Display: Samsung has long been the king of smartphone displays. It often supplies them to other phone makers, but it keeps the best screen for itself. The Galaxy S and Note phones, which I remember recently, have beautiful displays rich in vibrant colors and deep black. The Galaxy S21 is no exception, but adding a high refresh rate makes it even better.

(Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy S20 introduced a high-speed display refresh rate on Samsung phones last year, but the S21 ratchets things in adaptive 48Hz-120Hz mode and locked 60Hz mode. The former is great if you want Android to be as smooth as possible, but the battery will be hit hard. If you’re more concerned about battery life, you’ll see an incredible AMOLED display even when locked at 60Hz.

Brightness is another highlight of this year’s Samsung mobile phones. Both the S21 and S21 Plus provide sufficient brightness outdoors even in direct sunlight. I thought this was great because it came from a Pixel 4 XL that was barely readable in the sun.

S21 Camera: Samsung has made great strides in mobile photography in recent years. Although they face fierce competition with things like Google and Apple, Samsung phones can hold themselves in many situations. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is certainly one of the best camera phones today, and the regular S21 and S21 Plus are far behind.

(Image credit: Future)

In my experience, Samsung usually made the image a little too bright in the past, so I wanted the situation to be different on the S21. It’s not completely toned down, but both of my review units gave almost accurate shots. I still feel that the Pixel and iPhone are closer to reality, but I think most people are happy with what they get with the S21s camera.

The front camera of the S21 also takes a decent selfie and chooses a soft and warm shot. Again, it’s not as accurate as the iPhone 12, for example, but I think many people like it for posting on social media. Anyway, I prefer other phone cameras, but I was really impressed with the photography performance of the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus.

Design of S21s: The Galaxy S21 series are three very beautiful mobile phones. From the new contours of the camera module that blends seamlessly with the cell phone frame to the beautiful color options, the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus look much better than my panda’s Pixel 4 XL. Both fit nicely in my hand, as opposed to the sharp edges of the iPhone 12, and I love to see them.

(Image credit: Future)

The S21s’ very slim bezel only enhances the experience. I’m excited to show people how many screens they have compared to the rest of the phone. I think the last time I wanted to show off my phone was with the red OnePlus 6. I think this is still a beautiful device.

Samsung has done a great job of designing the Galaxy S21 series. The S21 Ultra is a bit erratic because it has too many cameras, but all three phones look great. I’m lucky to receive the purple S21 and S21 Plus and I love them because they smoke fun colors on the phone.

S21s Performance: Using Qualcomm’s new top-tier Snapdragon 888 processor, the Galaxy S21 family is the most powerful series of Android phones available today. While still chasing the iPhone 12 by a small margin, I find nothing that the Galaxy S21 can’t do. Games, photography, mirroring to Windows, and the use of DeX make the phone seemingly easy to do.

I’ve noticed that my new gaming phone, the S21 Plus, gets a little hot when streaming PC games with demanding titles like Call of Duty: Mobile, or via Steam Link. That said, it’s by no means unmanageable, especially if you’re using the incredible Razer Kishi (in games where controllers are supported).

(Image credit: Future)

Anyway, I think the S21 and S21 Plus are the most fun phones I’ve used for a long time. My previous device was never leaning forward, but Samsung’s latest devices have turned out to be all working well. There’s no lag across the system, no frames are dropped in local games (some on Xbox Game Pass and Stadia, but possibly due to network issues) and I’m having a good day Has enough battery life. Adaptive refresh mode is enabled.Even my Pixel 4 XL has the official Twitter and Reddit apps, and[最近]I’m having trouble opening the app from the menu.

Galaxy S21: What I hate

The list of my complaints about the Galaxy S21 wasn’t that long, and I was surprised. I found from Pixel that it was very easy to adapt to One UI. However, there are some things I would like to mention.

One of the UI features that is turned on by default: Samsung is well known for its habit of putting a lot of features into mobile phones. Back in the Galaxy S3 and S4, these devices were full of weird tech experiments like the Smart Stay. Most of these didn’t work very well and were easily ignored. In recent years, the company has chosen to tone things down a bit and offer a truly unique experience, such as the S Pen on the Galaxy Note device and the current Galaxy S21 Ultra.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

When I first set up the Galaxy S21, I found the process very easy. But when I entered the system and started moving, I noticed this nasty dock pulled out from the right side that triggered the back gesture. Or, the autofill didn’t pop up to sign in to the app.

To fix these, I had to go through the S21 tips and tricks to delve into the time-saving settings. The Edges panel is displayed and Autofill is embedded in General Management. During setup, we recommend that you have options such as enabling the edge panel, using Samsung or Google Autofill, or using the navigation bar or gestures.

To sort these out, I had to leave myself. Sure, I came from a device other than Samsung, but the experience was still frustrating. Setting up the Galaxy S21 Plus later wasn’t too bad. I knew what to tweak, and it brought with me many of the settings I had on my S21. However, if you are new to the Samsung world, you may run into some frustrations.

Some S21 Camera Dissatisfaction: I’ve talked about how I like S21 cameras before, but that doesn’t mean they’re perfect. Samsung has long tended to blow things away with mobile photography. Some people like this look, the bright and cheerful look of a gray day, and the aggressive facial smoothness in portraits and selfies. That’s fine, but Im was used to Google’s spectacular Pixel camera, and switching to the S21 was a bit of a shock in this regard.

One cloudy day I took out my Galaxy S21, iPhone 12, and Pixel 4 XL for a photo shoot. The latter two phones reproduced the lights and colors correctly, but it was fairly monotonous. The blue car burning in the sunlight was fairly calm, and the red hydrant was a little darker than in direct sunlight. I like it because the phone captures something that is almost faithful to life. From a point of view, my DSLR does this too.

However, the S21 camera made the scene quite bright. The bushes in the foreground are deep and almost bright green. A dull, very dark blue car suddenly brightened to the naked eye, and the hydrant was still quite red, popping further into the background. I didn’t like the image that this cell phone gave me. It wasn’t what my eyes saw, and I noticed it was quite inaccurate.

Galaxy S21: Outlook

What I like about the Galaxy S21 is far more than I don’t like. In fact, I have only two big complaints about the phone, and after years of resisting Samsung, it’s not that bad.

I’ve only been using the Galaxy S21 for about a week, so I know if I’m still enjoying using the phone in the long run. But I don’t think my opinion will change.

