Fermented dairy ice cream brave robot now on sale at 5,000 stores

Brave Robot, a newly launched alternative dairy ice cream brand, is expanding rapidly across the United States and is sold in 5,000 stores in just seven months.

California-based Fermented Dairy Technology Perfect Day-backed Urgent Company launched a new ice cream brand in July last year, and in just seven months Brave Robot has expanded rapidly across the United States to consumers animals. Provided a dairy ice cream that does not contain. ..

The brand entered the market with local distributors last year and worked with new retailers to claim that it is earth-friendly and resembles the taste and texture of traditional dairy ice cream. We provided the product ice cream to consumers.

The company utilizes non-animal whey protein, which is molecularly similar to milk-derived whey, developed by its food technology partner Perfect Day. The difference here is that ice cream is created through the process of fermentation, using less land and water, as well as producing some of the greenhouse gases emitted by traditional dairy products. As the founder and editor-in-chief of Green Queen predicted in the 2021 Trend Report, precision fermentation will be a major growth area for the alternative protein sector.

Opportunities to open up new food categories do not occur very often and there are currently 5,000 retailers. This shows what America was urgently waiting for. You don’t need to eat dessert plants or milk from the factory farm. Dairy alternative ice cream has always missed the mark of taste, and today’s consumers are anxious for better options.Brave Robot Ice Cream is considered an integral part of the solution

Paul Kollesoff, General Manager and Co-Founder of The Urgent Company Source: Brave Robot

Demand for non-dairy alternatives has increased significantly in recent years, and the sector has seen a huge surge in recent months since the pandemic, with industry commentators talking about the big blow to the dairy industry. I will.

By this year’s Earth Day (April 22nd), Brave Robot Ice Cream will have increased by 1,500% since its debut in the fall of 2020, with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $ 5.99.

At launch last July, Perfect Day co-founder and CEO Ryan Pandya told Green Queen that The Urgent Company’s vision is far greater than any other food company. It represents a new approach to innovation that allows Brave Robot’s animal-free ice cream, as well as today’s most exciting ingredients, Perfect Days, to be incorporated into the products of the entire grocery store. “

Kollesoff added that accessibility is an important element of this ice cream branding plan. “We want to democratize new dairy products. We not only support the consumer movement with this scientifically advanced, better planetary product, but also a price that is available to everyone. I try to be. “

In addition to traditional grocery stores such as Kroger, Harris Teeter, Albertsons / Safeway, Stop & Shop and Shoprite, the stores include animal-free dairy ice cream, but Sprouts, Harmons, New Seasons and Fresh Thyme. There are also natural food leaders such as EarthFare. Brave robots will appear on the shelves this spring.

Most recently, Perfect Day has partnered with Hong Kong’s Igloo Dessert Bar to launch Asia’s first animal-free ice cream made from real milk protein, excluding cows. Ice Age is a brand affiliated with Horizon Ventures, a high-tech venture capital firm of LiKa-shings. Called, it provides Asian consumers with a variety of lactose-free, hormone-free, and vegan ice creams.

Perfect Day further expands its presence in Asia and this year opens a Singapore-based R & D center in partnership with the government-run Science and Technology Research Agency (A * STAR) to ferment food technology in Singapore. Develop technology. The government aims to establish a reputation as a hub for food technology innovation.

Another Singapore-based vegan ice cream startup, Kind Kones, is currently operating in Singapore and Malaysia to expand its distribution network amid growing demand for healthier dairy products. The first external funding raised S $ 1 million (US $ 753,900). Alternative proposal.

Lead image courtesy of Brave Robot.

