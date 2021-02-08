PS5 DestructionAllStars This fun free game is worth a test drive





PS5 saw the drop of the first exclusive multiplayer title at Destruction All Stars. The vehicle combat game reflects classic PlayStation titles of the past, such as Twisted Metal, mixing Rocket League and Fortnite dashes.

The overall concept is novel, but the gameplay lacks the mechanical depth of other competing titles and esports titles, and ultimately feels like driving with a locked steering wheel.

At Destruction AllStars, players can choose from a diverse cast of colorful characters, each with special abilities and unique cars. Currently, there are two solo modes, both of which have similar goals. Survive as long as possible while doing the most damage. Digital games are all for fun games-and games are fun on every account-but it doesn’t have the depth of taste that makes players want to come back for a few seconds.

When you load Destruction AllStars, you can’t help but be captivated by its impressive presentation. The menu is almost like Persona 5. It’s very on your face and willing to flash that clean line. The unique character list is also unique and boasts a cartoon style reminiscent of Fortnite.

Destruction All Stars Chat Controversy

As soon as I jumped into the game, I was greeted by voice chat. The PS5 Dual Sense’s built-in microphone and speakers allow you to communicate without wearing a headset.

By removing that one problem, I found myself more actively involved with other players. Sure, it was annoying to the people I was chatting with, but there were times when I felt good, friendly and heartfelt. It was also fun to take some time from lunch break to talk to other people and squeeze some games.

Unfortunately, the developer Lucid Games Limited has decided to turn off chat by default in response to complaints. I understand that decision, but I wish it could continue. I am confident that fewer people will be actively involved now.

Destruction All Stars Gameplay

When it comes to gameplay, Destruction All Stars is pretty simple. You drive towards other cars in the arena and hit them with the right stick. More damage means more points.

Your car can also be damaged, where it comes with a Destruction All Stars twist. Players are often forced to eject from their car and grab another. Of course, it’s not safe to drive around the arena where cars fly, and it’s thrilling to jump over and survive. In this sense, the game is half a platformer and half an arcade driver.

Unfortunately, the driving itself is shallow at Destruction All Stars. There is no precise control as found in games like the Rocket League. The car feels stiff and lacks the rear-wheel drive drift properties expected of such an arcade game. The physics of ramming other vehicles also makes me sick. When I flicked the right stick and tried to sideswipe the opponent, the car often turned most of the time. It will take some getting used to, but the control you expect from such a competitive title is clearly lacking.

When you jump or run around, you may feel floating and inaccurate. I often found myself jumping to the shelves many times, trying to grab and grab. Destruction AllStars may lack certain buoyancy and magnetic attachments, such as the SlyCooper series. Whenever Sly needed to jump on a small ledge or tightrope, the game was magnetically sticking to it so that the player could land even if the jump wasn’t perfect.

In Destruction AllStars, you had to stop, press the jump button, and move the stick forward in the air so that the character could position himself properly. If jumps don’t feel the second nature, like Super Mario Bros., there’s a bit of a problem.

(Image credit: PlayStation) Revenue from Destruction All Stars

Overall, Destruction All Stars is fine. Given that all PS Plus subscribers are free, this is a huge influx of players. Whether those players decide to stay will be a completely different matter.

These types of multiplayer games often compete with other high quality competitive titles. And because it’s free, Destruction AllStars makes it as easy as a player to pick up a game. Still, it’s a good idea to give Destruction All Stars a chance. There are styles that are worth trying.

