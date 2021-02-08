Will this be an ultra-compact Android?





The iPhone 12 mini aroused interest in the forgotten class of ultra-powerful compact smartphones last year. Despite reports that Apple plans to discontinue it due to sluggish sales, it certainly got a niche category of compact phone seekers of interest. It was only a matter of time before I heard the Android phone maker pulling something similar. guess what? Asus is rumored to be working on a compact version of its flagship ZenFone series of smartphones.Also read-Top 5 basic laptops for students and casual users under Rs-45,000

According to a report from DigiTimes, Asus seems to be working on a compact version of the ZenFone series of handsets. No technical specs have been released yet, and I don’t know when I can see this compact smartphone. Based on speculation, Asus was able to make Apple successful by packing several high-end specifications into a compact form factor. Therefore, you are likely to see a compact Asus phone with a premium Snapdragon 888 chip.Read Also-Top 5 Affordable Laptops for Basic Video Editing / Casual Games

But then the last ZenFone model Asus launched in India was the Asus 6z in 2019, and since then the ROG Phone series is the only one in its smartphone category.Read also-Acer Aspire 5, Lenovo V14, Asus VivoBook 14, etc .: Laptops with Rs less than 40,000

Get the most out of your Asus ZenFone Mini specs

ZenFone Mini has several methods that Asus can take. You can even make a compact phone with the recreation of the iPhone 12 mini, the Snapdragon 888. On the other hand, Asus can also choose a new route with a slightly less capable specification and take cost-cutting measures to make it very cheap. ..

Currently, we don’t know what the next ZenFone flagship will offer. It’s still unclear if Asus will decide to proceed with its distinctive flip camera setup, or if it will adopt something as simple as all other phones. The ZenFone Mini can obviously have a traditional camera setting, probably derived from the aging ROG Phone 3.

Given that many manufacturers now rely on the Snapdragon 870 chipset, Asus can use the same to keep costs relatively low. The Snapdragon 870 offers the same performance as last year’s Snapdragon 865 chip, except for performance core enhancements. On paper, it may sound weak, but in the Android world, nothing can hurt the Snapdragon 865 yet.

Therefore, ZenFone Mini, like the iPhone SE 2020, has the potential to become a mini powerhouse without spending too much money. Based on past Asus launches, we’ve found that the company chooses LCD displays to keep prices down. It can also be packed with a 5000mAh battery and the same 64-megapixel Sony camera sensor as the current ROG Phone 3 and ZenFone 7 Pro.

Note that it is premature to believe such a guess, and therefore you should take it with a little salt. Many current leaks and rumors say Asus is rushing to launch ROG Phone 5 earlier this year, so the company may now be focusing all its efforts on it.

