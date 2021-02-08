Google Drive for Desktop is a new integrated solution that gives everyone access to files on your desktop.





Google Drive will soon get an integrated solution that will help you access your files and keep them in sync on your desktop. The service currently offers two solutions: Drive File Stream for enterprise users and backup and synchronization for consumers. However, in the coming months, Google plans to integrate these solutions to simplify the work of both administrators and end users.

Google highlighted future changes in a recent post on the Workspace Updates blog. In the post, the company describes how it plans to offer the most commonly used features from both drive file streams and synchronization with backup and integration solutions. Google claims that the integrated solution provides a powerful sync client for all Google Drive users, making it easier for administrators and IT teams to manage their deployments. The integrated solution reduces user confusion about the apps you use and also improves end-user performance.

As part of this move, Google has renamed Drive File Stream to the latest version (v.45) of Google Drive for desktops. However, the functionality of the solution has not changed and users do not need to take any additional action to continue using the client. Meanwhile, backup and sync users will need to move to Google Drive for their desktops later this year. Until the new integration client is released, Google is working to incorporate backup and sync capabilities into the new Google Drive for desktop solutions.

When the integrated solution is ready for prime time, the company will notify Google Workspace administrators and end users three months in advance of the move to desktop drives. If you want to know more about the new Google Drive for desktop solutions, please follow this link. Click here for more information on the features that will be migrated to your desktop drive. If you want to try out the new Google Drive for desktop clients before it’s released later this year, you can sign up for beta at this link. Beta releases are available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers. Users who have backup and sync deployed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos