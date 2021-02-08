Prior to its launch in 2022, Isotropic Systems has secured more than $ 40 million to accelerate the growth and development of its own multi-beam antennas.





This round brings together fairness and grant support from the UK Government and market leaders in aerospace and telecommunications. SES led the round with the participation of professional space investors Orbital Ventures, the UK Government Future Fund, and existing investors Boeing Horizon X Global Ventures, Space Angels and Firmament Ventures. Demand for oversubscribing rounds was driven by recent development contracts for Isotropic Systems conversion terminals, advanced wireless testing, and accelerated development and deployment of Phase 1 terminals scheduled for early 2022.

Funded, Isotropic Systems plans to accelerate the production phase in time to support new constellations and satellites launched in all satellite orbits from 2022 onwards. Isotropic will also open a 20,000-square-foot technology and testing facility near its headquarters in Reading, UK, bringing an additional 150 highly skilled engineering roles to the UK over the next two years.

Isotropic Systems’ patented radio frequency optics technology allows high-performance multi-beam antennas to simultaneously link multiple satellites in multiple orbits without compromising the performance of each link. The industry first unlocks the global satellite ecosystem for unprecedented connectivity in a wide range of markets including government, defense, maritime, corporate and aerospace. Space innovation must match ground and air innovation, as several new space constellations have been launched by organizations such as OneWeb, Inmarsat, Intelsat, SpaceX, Amazon, SES, and Telesat.

“The isotropic system is well-positioned to open up a new era of high-power, multi-orbital connectivity with next-generation multi-beam antennas,” said John Finney, founder and CEO of the isotropic system. I am. “As satellite constellations are announced one after another for future launches, our technology takes full advantage of the thousands of satellites that service providers and end users will orbit using a single satellite. It is unique in that it can be done.

Integrated terminals have unleashed the demands of the entire satellite industry, radically changing the way bandwidth services are delivered to end users, and far exceeding the capabilities of a single satellite system. This unique and cost-effective solution has attracted world-class investment support from the industry. This will generate significant export revenues for the UK economy and the satellite sector as a whole. As we expand our UK-based teams, joint partnerships, and capabilities, we are proud to support UK innovation and solve connectivity challenges across a wide range of major vertical and geographic markets around the world. I will. ”

Amanda Soloway MP, Minister of Science of the United Kingdom, said: “The UK space sector is thriving and connectivity is more important than ever. It’s important to support pioneering companies like Isotropic Systems that are leveraging the benefits of space technology on Earth. With the support of the UK Government, these new multi-beam antennas will improve the connectivity of all of us at home and the connectivity of new technologies such as unmanned vehicles, while at the same time building better. Helps create 150 highly skilled UK jobs. “

Steve Collar, CEO of SES: “At SES, we believe in taking extraordinary actions in space to deliver great experiences on Earth. To deliver great experiences requires innovation throughout the ecosystem. That’s why we’re building a next-generation system, O3bm POWER, with innovators. Like isotropic systems. Isotropic multi-beam antennas play an important role in multi-orbit strategies, on land, in the air, and at sea. It’s a key factor in enabling advanced satellite services. Our investment reflects the potential of this breakthrough technology. For SES and the industry as a whole. “

Brian Schettler, Senior Managing Director, Boeing Horizon X Global Ventures: “Continuous investment in isotropic systems underscores efforts to strengthen the global satellite ecosystem. Unique RF of isotropic The development of optical technology will further accelerate the expansion of space-based connectivity. Increasing demand for satellite data, transportation and mobility connectivity, and broadband services. “

Gareth Keane, a partner at Orbital Ventures / Promus Ventures, said: “At Promus Ventures, we are investing in an early stage deep technology company with an outstanding team and innovative ideas and technologies. Promus Ventures is excited to support isotropic systems through our space. Focused Orbital Ventures Fund. Constellation and launch companies are already receiving a lot of attention for their disruptive products and services, and key areas such as terrestrial segment connectivity could attract the next wave of investment. Yes, this British company is in control. “

Isotropic Systems With offices in the United Kingdom and the United States, Isotropic Systems is the world’s first multi-service, high-bandwidth, low-power, designed to help the satellite industry “beyond” traditional markets to attract new customers. We are developing a fully integrated high-throughput terminal. It has a complete suite of high-throughput services. The company’s team of industry experts and scientists pioneered the first few satellite terminal designs to meet the performance, cost, and power requirements of myriad applications from the most complex government defense systems and mobile backhaul solutions. Brought a line of customizable terminals. Extend 5G to the next generation of connectivity experiences on commercial airlines, cruise ships, offshore rigs, and even small fishing boats at sea. For more information, please visit www.isotropicsystems.com.

Source isotropic system

