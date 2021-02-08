Sage will be social with its first B2B advertising campaign on TikTok





Sage, the most well-known cloud business company in accounting software, has incorporated a marketing strategy into TikTok to engage with small businesses.

We have partnered with a very popular social video platform to launch the # BOSSIT2021 Challenge, a UK-wide Boss It campaign aimed at expanding the brand’s appeal.

The campaign aims to show how SMEs are dealing with their current adverse economic situation. The promotion started today, but Sage is maximizing marketing on Tuesday, February 9th with TopView placements, the first video user to see when launching the TikTok app.

By using TikTok as a B2B social hub, Sage has joined the ranks of many brands that recognize TikTok’s appeal as another way to market their products. The Brand Hashtag Challenge will run at TikTok next week, and Sage plans to present the best of its creative bunch with a £ 5,000 home workspace.

TikTok creator

From ice cream brands to food hack guru, a number of TikTok creators are lined up in an ongoing campaign planning to showcase the diversity of business interests in the UK. ..

Kirsty Waller, Vice President of Marketing at Sage UK & Ireland, said: “We are by the side of dreamers and small business owners.

Whether it’s a side hustle, a kitchen table startup, or a repayment opportunity, anyone can start a business. However, the common thread that exists in all of them turned out to be a relentless fire and a gritty determination for success.

This campaign is a great way to spotlight these determined heroes who continue to tackle the challenges of 2021. ”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos