Stadia’s Terraria was canceled after the developer was locked out of his Google account





Terraria co-authors canceled the next Google Stadia version of the game after their Google account was locked. AndrewSpinks, or Demilogic on Twitter, explained that they can no longer access all Google accounts, including Google Play and Google Drive. , YouTube, Gmail. Spinks has been trying to recover them for over three weeks, but his attempt has been unsuccessful because he claims to have been “given a detour” by Google.

“I never violate your terms of service, so I can’t take this except if you decide to burn this bridge,” Spinks adds. “Think of it as burning. Terraria for Google Stadia has been cancelled. My company will no longer support future platforms.”

I have never violated your terms and conditions, so there is no other way than you decide to burn this bridge. Think of it as burning. #Terraria for @ Google Stadia has been cancelled. My company will no longer support any platform.

Andrew Spinks (@Demilogic) February 8, 2021

Have you played Terraria?

Yes, No

“I’m not involved in companies that don’t focus too much on customers or partners,” Spinks continues. “It’s your responsibility to do business with you.” Just a few days ago, fans noticed that Terraria was rated by Google Stadia on the Pan European Game Information website. That version of the game doesn’t seem to see the light of day.

Spinks’ Google issue seems to have started in late January when Terraria’s official YouTube account was disabled. Terraria’s official Twitter account posted last week as a (unfortunately futile) effort to get Google’s attention.

Spinks describes the scale of the problem as follows: “My smartphone can no longer access the multi-thousands of dollars app on @GooglePlay. I just purchased LOTR4K and can’t complete it. @Googledrive data is completely lost. I can’t.” Go to the @YouTube channel I will. In the worst case, you will not be able to access your @gmail address for over 15 years. In 2011, he awarded Terraria a 9/10 review on PC, “I’m borrowing the title of this evil little indie sandbox. So many ideas from Notch’s games are essentially 2D. Minecraft enhances the familiar gameplay in an exciting way. ”The game has since become 12 more platforms, but Stadia doesn’t seem to be on that list.

In other Google Stadia news, Google recently closed all of its game studios, affecting about 150 employees.

Jordan Oroman is a freelance writer for IGN. Follow him on Twitter.





