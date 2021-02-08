“Rainbow Six Siege:” How to bill for this week’s free esports pack





(Screenshot Youtube video by Spielside 8)

As you may have heard, Ubisoft is giving away a free Esports pack of “Rainbow Six Siege” to the 5th edition of Ubisoft’s Six Invitationals. The 6th Invitational 2021 Face-to-face World Championships in Paris has been postponed. Ubisoft worked very hard to pursue the game, but restrictions by the French government prevented the game. A decision was made on January 29, last year, after the Prime Minister banned travelers outside Europe, according to Newstrace. However, the free esports pack promotional gift will remain until February 21st.

The first phase of these Twitch promotions has already been completed. Phase 2 is currently in progress and will continue until February 16th. To get a chance to win these promotional items, you need to follow the steps below.

Step 1 to get free charms and esports packs from Ubisoft

According to Talkesport, you can start by registering a Twitch account. If you do not have it yet, please register and enter the required information.

Step 2

You also need to have your own Ubisoft account with “Rainbow Six Siege”. You can register for a Ubisoft account by liking your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts together: drops-register.ubi.com.

Step 3

To get the free charms and Esports packs, players must watch Ubisoft’s Twitch Streamer for a period of time. Ubisoft is currently offering the SI 2021 Blackbeard charm from February 7th to February 8th. You’ll need to watch the Twitch stream for at least four hours to get a chance to win this. The One Siege Esports Pack will be available from February 7th to 8th and February 15th to 16th.

Ubisof-Select Notable Twitch Streamer

After registering, check out the streamers for the free Esports promotional packages selected by Ubisoft.

AD9M ALFREDOPLAYS ANNEMUNITION BEAULO BIKINIBODHI BNANS DRID GABBO INTERRO JUST9N KALERA KINGGEORGE KITTYR6 KIXSTAR LAGONISR6 LIL_LEXI MACIEJAY MATIMI0 NARCOLEPTIC NUGGET PALADINAMBER PENGU PUNJISTICK REMG

The game will continue until February 21st. To increase your chances of winning a free esports pack, you need to perform all necessary steps and watch the stream within the recommended time period.

In other news, “Rainbow Six Siege” continues to spread updates to prevent cheating between gamers. According to Game Rant, the company has sanctioned more than 90,000 players in 2020 alone. In our latest post on February 2, last year, we launched a new update to reduce fraud, increase barriers, and reduce the impact of fraud by improving detection and strengthening countermeasures.

