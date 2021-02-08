The advantage of Chrome OS is that Google loses The Register.





Column Microsoft has changed a lot since Steve Ballmer left. It’s hard to imagine Satya Nadella fostering an environment where workers feel they need to hide their iPhones for fear of offending their boss. Microsoft has made a huge contribution to open source, and I find it almost unfair to say that Ballmer called open source “gun.” Mostly.

In some respects, however, the company is the same old Microsoft and in a way that doesn’t like it. In particular, the world using Windows really wants to run Office. I also know that I have to do the cloud to stay competitive and I love my monthly subscriptions.

Legacy Support has always been Microsoft’s superpower, kryptonite, and continues to define the fate of legacy heritage. So the weird hybrid of Office 365, the push to Microsoft 365, and now Windows 10 Cloud Config makes it look like it’s all in the cloud and Windows is some sort of thin, centralized client. ..

Oh, if any. Adding a set of configuration options to turn Windows 10 into a cloud operating system is like taking a gearbox from a Cadillac land whale in the 1980s and replacing it with a V8-powered generator and driveshaft electric motor. is. There is no way to get Tesla.

And when can I buy a full Chromebook for the cost of a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365? tricky. But Microsoft is still Microsoft and can’t make a suitable Chromebook competitor.

Simplicity, low cost, and true native cloud DNA work very well on Chromebooks and Chrome OS. That will work. Microsoft is crazy about selling software and Apple is crazy about selling hardware, but Google is all about data, which is perfect for what your users need.

Linux on the desktop … but need support

Chromebooks have quadrupled sales and gained double-digit market share, making the impossible possible and building Linux on the desktop based on user-friendliness, not just facts. The magic of jumping into a new Chromebook you buy is certainly powerful, like a well-trained gazelle with data, without the need to set up or maintain a Chromebook.

The advantage is that Google loses, and if Microsoft’s Microsoftness is dangerous to Seattle citizens, Google’s Google Ocity is looming over Mountain View.

Google wants to combine Android with Chrome OS, and while the Android system built into Chrome OS works much better than it should, ease of use, stability, and the phone app are the facts of a laptop. It comes at the expense of the unmistakable fact of being clunky. Similarly, geeks are very happy to expose their Linux systems, but they want to keep them away from grandma. It’s not the purpose of the Chromebook.

More seriously, Google changes its mind. Chrome browsers and different productivity apps feel quite different on Chromebooks and Android, and basic services such as instant messaging are chopped up and changing in ways that really hurt non-technical users. Google has a great Chromebook data appliance for the general public, but we need a strategy to put more effort into that approach. And it needs to revolve around support.

The same old complexity under Windows 10 Cloud Config means it’s less likely to conflict with something like Chrome OS Read more

There are things companies can do to reduce the need for support for Chromebook users. Start by working on a stable user experience that is the core of Google’s unique service, similar to PC makers that guarantee the continuity of platform configurations.

Chromebook users don’t value new features over stability. They can learn how to create, open, share, and manage text documents using Google Docs, have a stable reference source that is easy to find, follow, and won’t get old in 6 months. I want to know. , Or 6 years.

There are basic computing tasks that haven’t changed much in 30 years. Be sure to give it a sense of luxury and luster. However, leave the accelerator, lights, and steering wheel in place.

But what Google can do to power Chromebooks as a key component of everyday computing is to support support. Google is not very good at supporting. If you have problems with Google services as a regular user, there is no phone number to call or email with guaranteed response time. It’s even hard to find the right part of the web with the latest community self-support. Google isn’t the only bad thing about this, but it’s still bad. The service works well in general, so Chromebooks work around it, and Chromebooks are particularly good at fulfilling their promise to take care of themselves.

However, if you want to help someone support your Chromebook, you’re missing a very useful component or it’s quietly broken. Remote viewing and control is unstable and unreliable, especially cross-platform. There is no single service like Facetime. There’s a chat / talk / hangout / duo mess and it never seems to settle down. And like all third-party support, there is no chain of trust. You can download a thousand meaningless toys from Google Play, hoping to some extent that they will not aggressively attack you. There is no such thing when you need help, especially if you are a naive user.

Fixing this will significantly reduce the level of pain in the world. The support services framework consists of a standard toolset for communication and remote diagnostics that guarantees continuity and stability, a central directory of third-party support providers that are a bit like the Play Store for problem solving, and a set of solid. Resources that provide training and certification. There is not much to ask. Chromebooks are well-defined and stable, making them an attractive place for third parties to set up a shop. It has the potential to become a self-sustaining ecosystem that benefits everyone.

Not only is this possible, it is one in which competition is unlikely to do their ecosystem. Their ecosystem is already very complex, historic and dominated by conflicting demands. No one else may have the massive support that large-scale cloud computing needs but cannot evolve. Nothing is more effective than competing evolution and dominating an environment that cannot be abused. In the legacy of Microsoft’s legacy, Google has the whole world to win.

