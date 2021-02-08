Studies show that cooling the scalp protects hair follicles from chemotherapy-Med-Tech Innovation





Studies have shown that cooling the scalp physically protects the hair follicles from chemotherapeutic agents. This is part of the biological evidence that explains how show scalp cooling actually works and explains the mechanism behind hair follicle protection.

Chemotherapy in human keratinocytes by inhibiting intracellular drug uptake A study entitled Cooling-mediated protection from drug-induced cytotoxicity was published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE.

This data was part of a hair follicle research project carried out by the Scalp Cooling Research Center based at the University of Huddersfield. It included culturing cells isolated from human hair follicles in the laboratory.

The 1 Million Scalp Cooling Research Center was established at the university in 2019 with the support of Paxman, a Huddersfield company.

Based on biological research, a team of biology and design technology experts have worked together to make Paxman the only hair loss prevention scalp cooling provider.

Chemotherapy works by targeting all cells that divide rapidly in the body. Hair is the second fastest-dividing cell, which is why so many chemotherapeutic drugs cause alopecia. The growing hair follicles are attacked and hair loss occurs about 2 weeks after the start of chemotherapy.

The center’s co-director and lead author of the journal article is Dr. Nik Georgopoulos, a cancer expert at the University Department of Life Sciences, who has been working with Paxman since 2011.

He states: Scalp cooling is currently the only treatment to combat chemotherapy-induced alopecia, but little is known about its cytoprotective effect on human hair follicles.

To date, the most common and obvious presumption that explains how scalp cooling worked is that when the scalp is cooled, veins contract, which reduces blood flow, which means that chemotherapeutic agents hair. It was less likely to be in the package.

But this is a really exciting discovery. Our research shows that it is not that simple. We were able to measure the amount of chemotherapeutic agent that enters the cultured cells from the hair follicles and found that cooling actually dramatically reduced it. He added the amount of chemotherapeutic agent absorbed by the cells of the rapidly dividing hair follicles.

There is evidence that this has a direct effect on reducing the amount of drug that cools inflow, not the indirect effect that was previously thought of as blood flow restriction. Means

Our results represent at least one of the mechanisms by which attenuated intracellular drug uptake supports the cooling capacity to rescue human keratinocytes from the cytotoxicity of chemotherapeutic drugs, providing evidence to support the clinical efficacy of scalp cooling. Added.

The center is also working on scalp cooling related treatments and the development of individual 3D printed cooling caps. This includes the collaboration of two university research schools, the Faculty of Applied Sciences and researchers in the Faculty of Arts, Design and Architecture.

Dr. Georgopoulous added: This latest project is based on our previous research.

We have already shown that cooling just 3 or 4 degrees lower can make the difference between surviving and dead cells. We have now shown that several degrees of temperature can also mean a more dramatic reduction in the uptake of chemotherapeutic agents by cells.

The more evidence we can provide, the more data designers need to facilitate the design of better caps. More effective cooling means more survival of the hair follicles and leads to better results, as better fit can mean more temperature reduction.

Combining scalp cooling with topical application can further reduce the percentage of hair lost. One of the center’s challenges was to develop the best way to deliver this drug to the hair follicles of the scalp.

Richard Paxman, CEO of Paxman, added: This latest study takes us one step closer to achieving our vision of zero hair loss in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy. This is great news and a breakthrough in the field of scalp cooling research.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos