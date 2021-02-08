Hitman 3 players will be able to transfer Hitman 2 locations by the end of the month





Hitman 3 wasn’t released long ago and has been quite well received since its launch, but PC players haven’t yet been able to transfer some of the progress from the previous game. However, IO Interactive says it expects the fix to be available by at least the end of the month.

This issue occurs because Hitman 3 is exclusive to the Epic Games Store, while Hitman 2 can only be found on Steam. IOI tried to solve this problem by offering a discounted access pass, but apparently upset fans were told they could access H3’s Hitman 2 content at no additional cost.

So IOI promised to find a solution, but this will take some time. We are continuing to work on solutions with our partners so that PC players who own HITMAN 1 or HITMAN 2 can import locations from these games into Hitman 3. They said in a Twitter statement that there would be no additional cost. We guarantee that players do not have to buy back the game.

The planned import feature was planned to be released in the coming weeks, but there are no signs of that yet. Thankfully, Hitman 3’s list of known issues has recently been updated with a reference to the progress of the import feature.

While busy launching HITMAN 3, we are also working on a promised solution that will allow PC players to import locations they already own into Epic’s HITMAN 3. The solution worked well and is now tested and validated from all angles to be as robust as possible.

IOI also provided ideas on when Hitman 3 players can expect it. From a timing point of view, it’s definitely the case early, not late. Even with the longest quote we’ve considered, the solution will be fully deployed by the end of February. Follow the steps below to get the latest information.

I’ve found it a bit tedious to transfer saves from Hitman 2 to Hitman 3, so I hope the location import feature isn’t too tedious.

What do you think? Are you excited to play the old Hitman 2 missions on H3? How have you found Hitman III so far? Please let me know!

