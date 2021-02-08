Users get angry when Raspberry Pi iOS pings Microsoft server during update





(Photo: Raspberry Pi)

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has been well received by users, but this week the change to Raspberry Pi iOS has hurt a bit.

The operating system officially supported by Raspberry Pi single board computers is called Raspberry Pi OS (formerly Raspbian). As HotHardware reports, the latest operating system updates introduce Microsoft software repositories (repositories) by default. This change is due to the Foundation’s addition of official approval for Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code editor, which has caused anger among some users.

By including the repository by default, the Microsoft server is pinged each time a user performs an OS update. The Reddit thread emphasizes that there were no warnings before the new repository was added. There are also major privacy concerns. One Reddit user “identifies you as the owner of the Raspberry Pi OS / probably Raspberry Pi, even if you’re logged in to a Microsoft service, using Bing, or pulling something from GitHub. “I can do it. Above all, it can affect advertising. “

Inevitably, the addition of the Microsoft repository was featured in the official Raspberry Pi forum, but anyone hoping to disappear from the Raspberry Pi iOS will be disappointed. Gordon Hollingworth, Director of Software Engineering for Raspberry Pi, commented on the thread: “Thanks for your feedback. This is the same as it’s the first experience for anyone who wants to use tools like VS Code.”

Eben Upton, the founder of the Raspberry Pi, was also asked on Twitter why there is a lack of transparency regarding adding Microsoft repositories to the OS. “I’m sorry, I don’t understand why I think this is controversial. I’m always doing this kind of thing without posting a blog post on how to opt out.”

Raspberry Pi users who are concerned about installing Microsoft repositories on their computers have the option of avoiding it by choosing an alternative OS. Wikipedia offers an extensive list of options. There’s also a big question mark hanging about what else will be added to the official operating system without warning in the future, and what that means for trust.

