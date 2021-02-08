Hologic Leverages Google Cloud for AI-Initiated Cervical Cancer Screening Collaboration





Hologic leveraged Google Cloud to improve its digital pathology platform for diagnosing cervical cancer with new artificial intelligence and machine learning programs.

The medtechs Genius cytology system digitally stacks 2D images of patient cells to add visual depth to glass Papanicolaou test slides and uses AI to show signs of precancerous lesions and cervical tumors. Select the scans that are most likely to be relevant to the pathologist’s task of discovering.

An automated system that can prepare and image up to 400 slides per run is CE marked for use in Europe, but is not currently available in the United States.

Hologics collaboration with Google promises to move the system data management infrastructure to the cloud. Both companies are also working on further development of deep learning components.

Hologic has been at the forefront of cervical cancer screening for over 30 years and has built its legacy through this strategic alliance, said Kevin Thornal, president of the Corporate Diagnostic Department. Enhancing the use of AI with Google Clouds’ machine learning capabilities and cloud architecture is the next natural step in this step forward.

The financial terms of the collaboration have not been disclosed, but the project took place after confirming that Hologic had plummeted from COVID-19 test revenue over the past year. The company generated 375% increase in diagnostics sales in the final quarter of fiscal 2020, generating more than $ 1.3 billion.

Since then, it has invested $ 64 million to acquire Somatex, a German manufacturer of breast cancer biopsy markers and guidance equipment, and $ 230 million to acquire genetic testing developer Biotheranostics. ..

