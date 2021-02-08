



Nasdaq celebrates 50 years of innovation

New York, February 8, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-50th Anniversary, Nasdaq (NDAQ) today launches a digital exhibit to showcase artifacts and stories in partnership with the Museum of American Finance (MoAF) Did. A groundbreaking event that highlights the history of the company, the evolution of financial technology, the data and trading systems, and the impact of NASDAQ on the global capital markets ecosystem.

Fifty years after Nasdaq was founded, the world and capital markets have evolved dramatically, said Adena Friedman, Nasdaq’s president and CEO. What started as the world’s first electronic stock market system has transformed into a global technology company that provides services to all markets, not just the capital markets. Our future success relies heavily on our commitment to embrace inclusive growth, empower the next generation of entrepreneurs and drive innovation to advance the global economy.

Nasdaq was founded in 1971 as the world’s first fully electronic quote system. Over the next 50 years, the company has built and acquired businesses that span listings, market services, indexes, data and analytics, and market technology. All of these have played a central role in the development of the financial industry around the world. Today, Nasdaq is a global technology company operating in the world’s largest financial markets, with technology focused on over 130 markets. It is also home to innovation, with five of the largest listed companies on the Nasdaq in the United States.

“By inventing the first fully electronic market, Nasdaq is a true innovator not only in the financial arena, but also in the history of science and technology,” said MoAF President and CEO David Cowen. The Museum of American Finance is proud to present its 50th Anniversary Exhibition with historical research that captures Nasdaq’s 50-year important role in leading the evolution of financial markets.

MoAF is the only independent museum in the country specializing in the education of finance and financial history through exhibitions, financial literacy programs and public events. This project represents the museum’s first full-scale all-digital partnership and was created in partnership with Heritage Werks.

Friedman will ring the opening bell of the Nasdaq Stock Market with his former colleagues to commemorate the 50th anniversary.

Joseph R. Hardiman, CEO, 1987-1997 Richard Ketcham, President, 1991-2003 Frank G. Zab, CEO, 1997-2000 Hardwick Simmons, CEO, 2000-2003 Robert Greifeld, CEO, 2003 -2016

About NASDAQ:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company that serves capital markets and other industries. With a diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services, clients can confidently optimize and execute their business vision. For more information on company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit LinkedIn, Twitter @Nasdaq, or www.nasdaq.com.

Precautions regarding forward-looking statements

The matters contained herein include forward-looking statements prepared under the Safe Harbor clause of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Nasdaq Purpose Initiative and other initiatives. Please note that these statements do not guarantee future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include many risks, uncertainties, or other factors that are beyond the control of Nasdaq. These factors include the ability to implement Nasdaq’s strategic initiatives, economic and political, market conditions and fluctuations, government and industry regulation, and Nasdaq’s annual report on Form 10-K and US Securities and Exchange. Committee. We undertake no obligation to publish any revisions to our forward-looking statements.

