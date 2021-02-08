How to repair Walheim tools? How to build a new workbench?





Walheim has become one of the most popular video games since it first appeared in Early Access just a few days ago. Coffee Stain Publishing’s collaborative survival craft games are highly regarded by game fans and critics for their compelling gameplay experience and unique assumptions. A procedurally generated purgatory-based video game drops you into the North Universe, tasked with taking on a variety of giant creatures to prove yourself to Odin. You can choose to create villages, produce produce, build ships and castles, etc., either alone or in groups.

As you embark on your journey, you will find that the quality deteriorates as you continue to use tools and weapons. After some point, these tools have become significantly weaker and can only be fixed. Now let’s take a look at how to easily repair the tool with this Walheim guide.

How to repair Walheim tools?

To repair items in Valheim, you need to build a new workbench. Fortunately, you don’t have to spend cash or a lot of resources to create this item. All you need to do is a few pieces of wood. Next, build a workbench with some wooden walls. You can also build several roof parts that can be wall mounted. Once it is completely covered, you should be able to interact with it. This allows you to repair all existing items.

Once you’ve done that, you can get a crafting interface by interacting with the hammer. This is in the craft menu. As the game progresses, you can use the workbench to repair all tools and weapons.

Valheim is now available to PC platform players through the Steam store. However, please note that the game is not complete at this time as it is available in Early Access. This game is available on Steam at 529 and can be accessed from this link.

Image Credit: Steam Store

