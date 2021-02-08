Rethinking Digital Payments through a Strategic Partnership between Global Payments and Google Forms





Global Payments and Google bring next-generation innovative digital capabilities to merchants around the world

Global Payments chooses Google Cloud as the cloud provider for merchant solutions

Google Chooses Global Payments as Merchant Payment Provider

Global Payments and Google Cloud establish strategic single market entry relationships, create significant single market opportunities and reduce time to market

Global Payments Inc. and Google today announced an extensive multi-year partnership to deliver innovative cloud-based products and features, delivering the best-in-class digital merchant customer experience in the world. As part of the partnership, Global Payments will move merchant acquisition technology to Google Cloud and provide merchant acquisition services to Google to extend its reach to the global market. In addition, Global Payments and Google Cloud will launch a series of strategic market development and co-marketing activities together.

Global Payments and Google will work together in product development and innovation to further enhance and differentiate the cloud-based solution suite available to sellers’ customers on Google Cloud. It builds on Global Payment’s competitive advantage as the world’s leading payment technology company. As an example of this collaborative innovation effort, Google’s public APIs (Google Workspace, Google My Business, Google Ads) and other technologies have been integrated with Global Payments’ leading software and payment ecosystem, and everything merchants need. Provide a solution. Run and grow your business.

Global Payments merchant customers digitally into a robust value stack of software as a service, including data and analytics, omnichannel ordering, payments, collaboration suites, email marketing, online presence and reputation management, loyalty, gift cards and more. You will be able to access it with. , POS, capital access, payroll solutions. These products are delivered through Global Payments’ secure cloud-native operating environment, which provides a simple and secure user experience integrated with Google technology. Together, this set of features helps merchants run their businesses, grow, and maintain long-term customer relationships.

Global Payments will also migrate many of its Merchant Acquisition Technology workloads to Google Cloud, significantly streamlining their production environment, improving performance and significantly increasing cost efficiency. By migrating acquisition technology to Google Cloud, Global Payments will accelerate innovation and seamlessly deploy transaction services anywhere in the world on demand while maintaining the highest levels of scalability, reliability and security. Become.

As part of the deal, Global Payments will become Google’s global seller acquisition provider. Google leverages the Global Payments Unified Commerce Platform to provide acceptance technology to meet a variety of payment needs.

This partnership also creates strategic co-selling opportunities for both companies around the world. Google Cloud is a leading solution provider for infrastructure, platforms and industry, helping to solve the most critical issues in 150 countries. Global Payments provides payment software and technology solutions to more than 100 merchants in 60 physical countries and virtually 100 countries. By leveraging the customer bases of both companies, joint market entry efforts facilitate important referrals and new merchant customer acquisition opportunities on an omni-channel basis, with consumers through search in new and innovative ways. Connect merchants and drive commerce and growth.

Chief Executive Officer Jeff Sloan said: “Embark on this transformational journey with Google to further expand the industry-leading merchant solutions ecosystem to increase market size, reach and speed to seamlessly deliver new and innovative digital technologies to customers around the world We are pleased to be able to do it. Global Payments. “This unique partnership accelerates technology-driven software-driven strategies and further strengthens our position as the preferred partner of all types of merchants around the world.”

“As digital commerce evolves, Global Payments is building computing and merchant solution capabilities on Google Cloud,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “This partnership helps merchants run and grow their global businesses with speed, scale and innovation. Together, they are excited to help their customers realize their business and technology aspirations. Did.”

About global payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading pure play payments technology company that provides innovative software and services to customers around the world. Our technology, services, and employee expertise can provide a wide range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across different channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia and with approximately 24,000 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of S & P 500 across more than 100 countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com and follow GlobalPayments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides organizations with state-of-the-art infrastructure, platform features, and industry solutions. We provide enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology to help businesses operate efficiently and adapt to changing needs, providing customers with a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries rely on Google Cloud as their trusted partner in solving their most serious business problems.

Media Contact Emily Edmonds 770.829.8755 Global Payments [email protected]

Jane Khodos 650.335.5771 [email protected]

Investor Contact WinnieSmith 770.829.8478 Global Payments [email protected]

