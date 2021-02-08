How to upgrade the Valheim workbench





Upgrade your Walheim workbench to unlock the better recipes you need to advance the game. So, of course, people are thinking about how to upgrade their workbench. The fact of the matter is that the process is relatively simple. Once you know what to do, unlock the appropriate recipes to get the resources. The Valheim How to Upgrade Workbench Guide will show you exactly what you need to do.

To upgrade your workbench in Valheim, you need to create an additional one next to it. We’ll talk more about this later, so you can do it three times. For now, all you need to do to get your first upgrade is: You probably need to start by building a workbench in your home that you have already done. Then go ahead and find the flint. It is often found near water, such as rivers, lakes, and ocean biomes.

When you first discover Flint, you need to get a recipe for chopping blocks. You’ll need 10 woods and 10 flints to make it, so go ahead and collect those resources. Build a chopping block right next to your workbench at home and upgrade to level 2. You can now upgrade to two more levels. how? Now, let’s take a look.

To upgrade Valheim Worbench further, you need to unlock and build Tanning Rack and Adze. After killing the first deer, get the Luck recipe, but it’s not a big deal. When it comes to adze, it’s pretty complicated. The recipe will be available after making bronze nails and collecting fine wood from birch trees. Keep in mind that all of this needs to be built next to the home workbench. Doing all this creates a Level 4 workbench, which is the maximum level at the time of writing.

