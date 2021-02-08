Reddit’s extraordinary Super Bowl ads surprise viewers





When it comes to TV advertising, the Super Bowl spot is probably the most coveted, not to mention the most expensive. Reddit claims to have blown the entire marketing budget on the fly this year, and in just five seconds, it’s the shortest Super Bowl ad ever.

The text-based ad (below) begins with the words “Wow, this really worked” and Reddit as a place where powerful things happen, including a direct reference to the stock market Shenanigan on the website last week. Was advertised (details below). Like many of our best print ads, Reddit’s instantly missed TV spots are certainly a hot topic.

“Big game spots are so expensive that I couldn’t buy the full one,” the ad says. “But we were inspired and decided to spend our entire marketing budget on 5 seconds of airtime.” According to Variety, the cost of a 30-second ad was $ 5.5 million. This suggests that Reddit ads could return $ 915,000. Using the power of math, I calculated it to cost $ 183,000 per second. He said the Super Bowl ad wasn’t cheap.

When it comes to advertising points, Reddit seems keen to take advantage of the recent moments of the spotlight brought about by the GameStop situation. If you lived under a rock, this saw an army of Reddit-based amateur investors boosting stock prices in video game stores last week and seriously disrupting Wall Street.

Reddit’s unconventional Super Bowl ad (image credit: Reddit)

“One of the things we learned last week is that when underdogs come together on a common idea, we can achieve almost everything,” the ad spewed out. “When people get together around what they really care about, powerful things happen, and there’s a place for it. It’s called Reddit.”

The cheeky ad was certainly a hit online, and many users used Twitter (below) to declare it to be the best Super Bowl ad ever, but that others weren’t completely hallucinating. confirmed. Indeed, Reddit ads cleverly start from the moment of the car’s footage before cutting into the text, raising the sense that the 5-second spot could even be a glitch.

And the best Super Bowl commercials go to @reddit pic.twitter.com/Nqo2INADXr February 8, 2021

The best commercials. Lower your hand. #SuperBowl #redditpic.twitter.com/Rhn7vKrynv February 8, 2021

Reddits’ 5-second Super Bowl commercial was an epic! #Super Bowlpic.twitter.com/t7C8Xkerh320 February 8, 2009

The best Super Bowl ad ever! Yes, it has been paused. You are welcome. # Reddit # GameStoppic.twitter.com/45SMDu4Ni920 February 8, 2009

I knew it wasn’t a hallucination! redditrly did a 5 second Super Bowl commercial. pic.twitter.com/CF2Qlqf0Ay February 8, 2021

I was impressed with the appeal of Reddit advertising. Asking the viewer to press the pause button is a bold move, showing that it doesn’t always take 30 seconds to influence, and in fact $ 5.5 million may be sufficient. ..

From Doc Morris’s brilliant celebration Tearjerker to Childline’s fun animated campaign, I’ve seen some brilliant TV ads in the last few months. We are a fan of Reddit’s 5-second wonders. It’s been bold and irreverent, without going into the tasteless territory, something that Ryanair’s latest ads certainly can’t say.

read more:







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos