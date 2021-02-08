Medline Develops Machine to Help Purify Air in the Battle of COVID-19 – CBS Chicago





Northfield, Illinois (CBS) — So far, we’ve seen videos of electrostatic atomizer operation and images of empty shelves with disinfectants sold out.

Therefore, it seems that the surface is being cleaned cleanly. But what about the air where the coronavirus is likely to cling?

CBS 2s Lauren Victory visited a suburban company. We hope their machines will help us breathe comfortably when things are reopened.

It’s been almost a year since the soul ate at the break room table in Medline, Northfield. You can hear the pin fall.

However, product manager Alexa Smith will be demonstrating the Medlines S400 so you can hear the sounds of the future.

It’s like a high-tech air purifier, and colleges are crazy about it. Large universities on the East Coast use nearly 100 of them in their lecture rooms.

And that’s not too noisy. When Victory spoke to Smith right next to him, they were able to hear each other.

So imagine a conversation with one person running in your favorite coffee shop or store.

The focus of disinfection on the S400 is on what you were breathing, not what you were touching. The air is trapped and zapping with UV light.

Megan Henken, Vice President of Environmental Services at Medline, kills the air in a very closed room after it gets in, so you can stay in the room like any other regular filter.

Henken has been working on combo technology even before the pandemic.

She said they went from: it’s been a year or two if we reach this. , He, holy cow! We now have to solve this problem!

Solaris Lytbot also paves the way for public hangouts, but everyone needs to evacuate. The robot can rotate in all directions with a burst that kills powerful pathogens.

Why do I need a robot in addition to regular cleaning? I have a simple answer.

So it’s their people who are always scared of cleaning, Henken said.

She said Flash eliminates human error. This innovation counts some hospitals and some universities as current customers.

But while it may look like office rave reviews, don’t party yet.

Dr. Emily Landon, Chief Epidemiologist at UChicago Medicine, cannot bring us back to complete freedom, normal life.

Our independent expert, Landon, carefully commends these technological advances.

It may be very effective at certain distances, but you have to make sure you’re choosing a rated device for the space you have, she said. It was.

Medline agrees. The COVID Fighting Machine will only work if used correctly.

Dr. Landon further stated that even with these air disinfectants, wearing a mask is still mandatory.

