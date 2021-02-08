Google Jigsaw Announces Perspective, API to Reduce Toxicity, Processes 500 Million Requests Daily





New York, February 8, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Today, Jigsaw, a unit within Google that anticipates and confronts new digital threats, is a free open source API that uses machine learning to find toxic comments. Announced that a Perspective has been released. It processes 500 million requests daily, significantly reducing toxicity and significantly improving online conversations. The third issue of the company’s online research magazine, The Current, published today, details the persistent and harmful problems of online toxicity and the role that machine learning tools such as Perspective can play in mitigating them. I will.

Launched in 2017 to combat online toxicity and harassment, the perspective scores comments based on perceptions of their impact on conversations, and the platform opens a comments section for compelling and productive conversations. Helps to keep it.

“Toxicity on the Internet is a widespread problem that disproportionately affects left-behind groups, threatens independent journalism, and crushes freedom of expression and sound dialogue,” said Jigsaw CEO Jared Cohen. I am. “Our partners allow perspectives to significantly reduce platform toxicity and create a safer space for users to exchange ideas. We work with partners and academic institutions. , Continuously train and retrain the model to identify toxicity while minimizing bias that supports healthier conversations. ”

Jigsaw built Perspective using a model developed in partnership with Google’s Counter Abuse Technology team. We are currently empowering different platforms to create a secure space for interaction across multiple uses.

Commenter Feedback: Perspectives can provide commenters with real-time feedback on the potential perceptual toxicity of content with significant results.

Coral by Vox Media is a prominent commenting platform used by media organizations around the world and uses this feature to give commenters the opportunity to change their wording before posting. A managed study by McClatchy found that 40% of users changed their comments in response to feedback. OpenWeb, the leading audience engagement platform that hosts 100 million active users each month, is the result of an OpenWeb survey conducted as part of an extensive jigsaw survey, with 44.7% of all language-edited commenters. I started this feature after the commenter was replaced or deleted. Offensive words and 7.6% chose to completely rewrite the comment.

Assisting Human Moderators: Perspectives also help human moderators work more efficiently and reduce toxicity on the platform.

New York Timesbuilt Moderator: A tool that leverages perspectives to prioritize human moderated comments and approve comments that are most likely to pass a manual review. The Times has increased the number of articles that can be commented using perspectives, allowing readers to offer a wider and more diverse selection of articles to comment on. FACEIT, one of Europe’s largest gaming platforms, uses Perspective’s toxicity scores to warn or ban users. Users can appeal the final review to human moderators. As a result of this real-time moderation, FACEIT reduced toxic messages by 20%. Cofina, a Portuguese media company, reduces the need for human moderation by 60% and integrates Perspective into a CMS to save teams at least two hours a day after moderating comments in sports and financial newspapers. I was able to.

“The perspective API has greatly enhanced our ability to detect toxicity in sending comments, which makes the moderation team’s work more impactful and efficient, and has been accepting comments since we implemented the tool. We were able to increase the number. About one-third. “Marcia Loughran, Community Editor, The New York Times

“By working with Perspective, we were able to facilitate positive interaction between hundreds of dynamic and enthusiastic communities and tens of millions of users. The solution is elegant, frictionless, non-toxic and high quality. Supports our vision of engagement. ”Nadav Shoval, CEO and co-founder of OpenWeb.

“At Coral, we focus on making important moderator tasks easier and faster. Perspectives help identify comments in several languages ​​that need immediate attention. The perspective team , A great collaborator on this mission. “Andrew Losowsky, Coral Head of Vox Media

“We integrated Perspective into our CMS and moderated comments from sports and financial newspapers. We reduced human moderation by 60%. We saved at least two hours a day and are very happy with the results. We also comment on the quality of the website and its involvement with users. ”Cofina Media, Online Technical Director, Nuno Alves.

“At FACEIT, we embarked on a mission to address the toxicity and harassment of the game directly. As the player community grew and evolved, we needed to build effective solutions that would work on a large scale. It provided the perfect toxicity model. I used it as a baseline to build an anti-toxic engine. ”FACEIT, Business Intelligence Director, Maria Laura Scuri

Through a partnership, Jigsaw trains Perspective in new languages, better deploys machine learning models, and is currently available online in English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Portuguese. Improving conversation. Perspective’s partners include El Pais, Le Monde, Cofina, and several other publishers who understand the importance of hosting high-quality conversations in different languages ​​on the platform.

Jigsaw is also continually working with partners to find ways to reduce machine learning bias. Read some of Jigsaw’s recent studies here.

Read more about the perspective and give it a try in The Current 3rd Edition.

About jigsaw

Jigsaw is a unit within Google that anticipates and confronts new threats, creating research and technology that will define the future to keep the world safer.

