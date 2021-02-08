Local e-commerce programs work. So why do some fail?





In just 40 years, the imagination of the Chinese people has changed from rural backwaters to huge, gleaming cities and lands of high-tech innovation. Still, in 2019, more than 500 million people live in the country’s countryside hinterlands, many of them left behind by an increasingly digital economy. Basically, there are two dilemmas. That is, you can’t buy it and you can’t sell it. That is, there is no exit for their produce or workforce, and they do not have access to high quality, cheap industrial products that are ubiquitous in urban areas.

This permanent urban-rural gap and the question of how to prevent the countryside from becoming a victim of urbanization have frustrated policy makers for many years. Nowadays, the government is looking forward to local e-commerce as a viable solution to this challenge. In 2015, in order to promote agricultural development, stimulate rural development and increase farmers’ incomes, the central government focused on rural e-commerce as a major policy focus and related initiatives across the country, especially in poor areas. It was deployed in.

These efforts have already had a major impact on the countryside. In a study of Taobao Village, which focuses on e-commerce in eastern Jiangsu Province, anthropologist Zhou Dumming found that the Internet and improved logistic networks significantly reduced geographical and time constraints, making villagers increasingly large. It has made it possible to develop diverse trading networks on a scale, giving them a foothold in the regions and even the domestic or global markets. In some areas, the concentration of local e-commerce businesses is accelerating the conversion from villages to townships and from townships to cities.

However, local e-commerce is not everywhere successful. To better understand the reasons, it may be helpful to analyze certain failed experiments to see what is known about the current state of local e-commerce and local and urban market systems.

Gum County I have changed all locations and company names to protect the identities of research participants. It is located in the rural area of ​​North China, which is known for producing chestnuts. Gumu is a relatively new e-commerce company, Taole, to establish a local e-commerce public service center in the county, in line with the state government’s statement of the goal of achieving state-wide coverage of local e-commerce. Was selected.

Villagers will purchase products at e-commerce stores in 2016. Provided by: Zhang Wenxiao

Taole conducted a survey of small shops and supermarkets in the county’s 290 administrative villages, selecting businesses from each village and making them one of the offline service stations. These offline service stations have been equipped with equipment that allows villagers to place and receive orders. They also took in the villagers’ produce, transported it to public service centers and sold it on Taoles’ unified trading platform.

Throughout the process, the Gum County Government mobilized administrative resources to its villages and towns to ensure the success of the program. It also subsidized millions of yuan to cover rent, construction and equipment costs. Thanks to this investment, service stations were opened in all 290 villages by the end of 2016.

Taole soon started quitting his job and withdrew completely from Gum in 2018. -Sociologist Chang Wen Xiao

However, the station soon faced difficulties. As part of my PhD, I did an internship at Taole from July to September 2016. Publicly, the company claimed to have processed 9.35 million yuan (about $ 1.4 million at the time) in transactions from January to August of that year. According to internal data I accessed, the company processed transactions of only 213,000 yuan during the August harvest season. When I interviewed the company’s staff in October of the following year, it was said that sales had stopped functionally since May 2017, and that transactions have been steadily declining since then. Taole soon started quitting his job and withdrew completely from Gumu in 2018. This project was once very promising, but it didn’t help at all.

what happened? First, let’s take a closer look at four interrelated issues. First, local civil servants were too focused on numbers and were not enough to solve practical problems. According to the plan, all 290 villages in Gum County were to open gas stations, but at that time some small villages did not even have a single store to host gas stations. Instead of including them in the service area of ​​a nearby village, they received a temporary station set up to meet deployment management requirements. The owners of these stations were either village executives or villagers mobilized by executives, and a lack of commercial management experience was evident.

Second, many villages lacked the infrastructure and technical know-how needed to succeed in e-commerce. The canyons that intersect the overlapping mountain ranges of Gum County, not to mention the lack of refrigerated containers and other storage facilities, have significantly increased the cost of ensuring that produce arrives fresh at its destination.

In addition to physical transportation costs, information technology has also created hurdles. Broadband and mobile networks are generally widely available in China, but some service stations in Gum County have poor reception and many station owners hesitate to pay extra for broadband and glorify the stations. I changed it to a showroom.

Third, at least in Gum, reliance on public-private partnerships in local e-commerce initiatives has created problems in balancing interests and social interests. For example, take Taoles’ approach to marketing chestnuts, the county’s main cash crop. During the fall harvest season, Taole did not actually buy chestnuts, only selected two villages to conduct a preliminary survey, and advertised chestnuts on the platform at a price of 32 yuan per kilogram, without additional advertising. It was started. Not surprisingly, the ads were overlooked and chestnuts were barely sold.

Given how uncertain the Gumu chestnut e-commerce market was in the first place, it’s understandable that Taole may prefer to avoid risk by rolling out with a soft pedal. But it was more difficult than the farm-to-consumer aspect of the business. The company also made little effort to sell the cheap industrial products needed by the villagers. Taole and other e-commerce companies often engage in promotional sales and other activities, but few have the maker connections they need to get their products at a truly competitive cost. .. Therefore, villagers who were already skeptical of e-commerce became increasingly distrustful when they realized that Taole’s sales were actually higher than traditional wholesalers.

In 2016, e-commerce store staff will transfer the goods. Provided by: Zhang Wenxiao

Finally, the e-commerce platform’s approach of paying now and delivering later was at odds with local farmers’ consumption practices. While working as an intern, you often find that you don’t have the right seasonings while you’re cooking a meal that you can afford to wait a few days for a bottle of soy sauce.

What sets a successful project apart is how well it integrates its business into the local community. -Sociologist Chang Wen Xiao

Rural consumers, especially farmers, also focus more on interactivity and the sensory experience of buying things directly than on urban consumers. I am accustomed to manually assessing the texture of the dough, observing the freshness of the ingredients up close, and testing the taste of consumer goods such as tobacco, alcohol, tea and sugar. And they enjoy the ability to negotiate with sellers and buy with credit. In a nutshell, who’s family has never been in a difficult time? They (Taore) lack humanity and cannot order even one with credit.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that all local e-commerce efforts are destined to fail. Over the last 50 years, the promotion of rural e-commerce in China has produced widespread results. Several projects have successfully boosted the local economy and contributed to poverty alleviation. Others were launched into a chilly reception.

What sets a successful project apart is how well it integrates its business into the local community. To do this, e-commerce companies need to move in two directions at the same time. That is, selling industrial products to villages and moving agricultural products to cities. In fact, many local e-commerce platforms are focusing on the former to win the local consumer market, ignoring the importance of the latter. This only makes farmers feel inferior as if they were not worth selling, further deepening the gap between urban and rural markets.

E-commerce has the real potential to break the barriers between urban and rural markets. However, ignoring the traditions of rural economy and consumer culture is not the secret to success while trying to port a fixed business model from the city to the countryside, as the example of Gum County shows.

Translator: Lewis Wright; Editor: Cai Yineng and Kilian O Donnell; Portrait Painter: Zhang Zeqin.

(Header image: Villagers will take a break outside the e-commerce store in 2016, provided by Zhang Wenxiao)

