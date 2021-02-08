Apple has increased the use of cargo ships and private jets to minimize shipping delays during pandemics





Information Wayne Ma today shares an overview of Apple’s “unorthodox and costly steps” to avoid product shipping delays during a pandemic, including increased use of container ships and private jet charters. did.

According to reports, Apple began shipping several AirPods at sea for the first time last year.

For example, last year Apple began shipping some AirPods at sea for the first time. In the third quarter of last year, the company significantly increased sea shipping for older iPhone models, which are slower to deliver, and freed up air cargo space for the new iPhone 12. Direct knowledge of Apple’s logistics operations.

Apple may face some issues when shipping products by sea rather than by air. For example, in late November, a large container ship from China to California fell, spilling about 1,800 containers into the sea, and at least one of those containers held Beats headphones, the report claims. ..

According to the report, Apple chartered more than 200 private jets to ship the device in 2020. This is the company’s one-year record.

Apple frequently relied on more expensive private jet charters to ship products from Asia as its delivery partners ran out of airliner cargo hold capacity. Last year, Apple chartered more than 200 planes for these shipments, setting a year-long record for the company, according to people familiar with the logistics business. Looking at it, Apple chartered just three planes for the device after running out of airliner capacity prior to the launch of the iPhone 7 in 2016, another person involved in the shipment said.

To further speed up deliveries, the report accelerates Apple’s plans to use US and Canadian retailers as “small distribution centers,” and Apple courier companies such as FedEx and UPS collect products from Apple retailers. It claims to have made it possible. Deliver them to customers near the store. The plan was first reported by Mark Garman of Bloomberg in October.

Overall, most Apple products took less than a few days to deliver in 2020, according to sources quoted in the report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos