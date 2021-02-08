These Nintendo Switch game holders are an essential purchase for fans





February 8, 2021 10:26 am EST

Oh, the pipe. Definitely a pipe. And that means we’re in, right?

When you’re done playing, there’s no place to store your beloved game cartridges, and there’s nothing worse than putting them somewhere behind the couch so they’ll be lost forever. There are many Nintendo Switch game holders, but some are just too unique to look at. Thanks to WhopperPrinting, you can now use your own 3D warp pipe to deploy all Nintendo Switch games. There’s also something pretty cool to sit on the game display or coffee table and show off to your peers (and more if they’re allowed to come).

At Etsy, you can pick up a green warp tube from the Mario franchise. When this tube opens, you can save your game in style. It’s also travel-friendly and light, so it’s a good idea to take it on holidays. The locking mechanism also keeps all games safe and secure and keeps them away from small hands. The funky tube has 18 games, enough to keep all the games, but if there are more, it looks just as cool as grabbing another game.

Take a look at the Nintendo Switch game case I made! r / From Nintendo Switch

If you own a small number of games and are just getting started, there is also a mini version that holds 14 games. Both Nintendo Switch game holder tubes are created using 3D printing and designed by the seller, making them useful for a single independent business. Check out some of the images below. If you think it suits you, visit the Etsy site. Remember, patience is a virtue as only one person makes these.

If you’re wondering if the new Nintendo Switch is just around the corner, you might be waiting for a while. According to Bloomberg, President Shuntaro Furukawa said Nintendo has no plans to announce a new switch model soon.

