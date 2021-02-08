SuperyachtNews.com-Technology-Face it, innovation is hard





From my point of view, the yacht market is a special case as it serves three separate marine markets. Consider vessels built for commercial purposes, such as ferries, crew supply vessels, and essentially profit-based voyage vessels of all kinds. Since operating costs are central to function, there are clear incentives to drive innovation. Every aspect of commercial vessel design focuses on improving economic efficiency, that is, improving the return on investment. Whether improving fuel economy or passenger comfort leads to increased passenger numbers, onboard concessions, or gambling revenue, it’s all about ROI.

Similarly, the warship’s sole focus on performance to best accomplish its intended mission helps to inspire new and creative ways to enhance mission-critical maneuverability. The military wants the best, and definitely deserves it, because life is at stake. The design of the military vessel, along with all military onboard systems, is optimized to best meet the mission of the vessel.

Clarity of purpose tends to “pull” innovation. In the event of problems or inadequate compromises, consider and consider new possibilities, essentially innovative solutions, in an attempt to achieve the profit-making objectives of commercial vessels or the mission of combatants. need to do it. By comparison, coming up with a new creative approach and “pushing” it as an improvement is often even more difficult for a skeptical audience. This is usually the case in the yacht market.

In contrast to focusing on ROI and mission performance, luxury yachts represent significant discretionary spending centered on the difficult-to-quantify goal of enjoying the ocean. efficiency? Yes. comfortable? Yes. Is it quiet and convenient? Yes, and yes. But how much and how much does each cost? These indicators are highly dependent on shipyards, budgets and owner preferences, as they are not very well defined. The perfect balance to satisfy all the owners was an elusive quest that proved what many readers were pursuing.

There is also the issue of yachts as an investment than in other shipping markets. Owners who seize the opportunity for new and innovative approaches not only risk the challenges and hardships of adopting new technology first, but also resell if his choices are not well accepted by future buyers. It may interfere. Aside from industry awards and the bragging rights of yacht clubs, there are few concrete incentives for yacht owners to seize bold opportunities for new innovations. It’s worth noting that as a result, new ideas break through established barriers and shipyards, shipyards, suppliers and owners all embrace and invest in new technologies.

As a sponsor and chairman of the International Superyacht Association’s annual Technology Awards, the promotion of innovation is close to my heart. One approach to mitigating the risk of innovation is through technology transfer from other industries such as aerospace and the commercial and military marine sector. The Superyacht Forum fosters yacht innovation. That’s why at TSF 2006, we introduced a variety of mono and multi-hull forms with proven motion control solutions applied in other marine sectors to an audience primarily focused on yachts. We wanted to encourage yacht designers and naval architects to consider advanced hull geometries and reassure them that there are a variety of proven systems to reduce movement and enhance voyages. Since then, some progress has been made, including examples of these notable yachts with active ride control, to name a few.

• M / Y Silver Cloud, 41m Small Hydroplane Area Twin Hull (SWATH) Yacht. Success in the commercial vessel market, equipped with a multi-axis ride control system, and adapting SWATH’s hull shape and system to yachts was considered groundbreaking and innovative, but the risks were comparable. It was low.

• M / Y White Rabbit, 84m, the world’s largest trimaran yacht. From a motion control perspective, the yacht was equipped with four 11.3m² active spanning foils that simultaneously controlled pitch, roll and heave. Interestingly, this is an expanded version of the same owner’s groundbreaking 61m trimaran, the first of its kind, and the design of the One2Three Naval Architects.

• M / Y Specter, 69m monohull. Whereas traditional wisdom was that a monohull yacht was simply roll-stabilized, the shipbuilder Mulder Design worked with the shipyard and owner to provide the yacht with pitch, roll and vertical acceleration. It is possible to have a ride control system that controls at the same time.

Especially due to the recent appeal of the America’s Cup foil catamaran, many designers and architects have been actively controlled like us to consider multihulls, reduce resistance and enhance voyages. It seems that you were prompted to use the foil. In addition, modern foil powerboat designs have inspired imagination, especially in the range of yacht tender sizes.

Innovation can be difficult, but it’s alive and well. We continue to welcome this creativity, technology transfer, and adaptive innovation to the yacht market.

