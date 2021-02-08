Part 3: The Ultimate Guide to Rental Marketing-Creating Content for Google





This article is the third in a three-part series. For Part 1, see the October-November 2020 issue of Rental. For Part 2, see the January / February 2021 issue of Rental.

How to create content ranked by Google

Over 4 million blogs are posted daily. So how do you write content that Google considers to be the top spot?

1. Content quality: Become an expert

The Google 2020 update focuses on EAT (expertise, reliability, reliability). EAT is what Google sees as a measure of quality. Content quality includes both the material of the content and what the reader experiences with the content. This is a breakdown of the key factors involved in Google’s assessment of content quality and experience.

Content depth

The depth of content depends on several factors. First, we found that long posts are more likely to rank in the top three than short posts, with a sweet spot of about 2,000 words for long articles. However, long posts do not mean their high quality. Google finds out how comprehensive the content is. Therefore, the more you cover one topic in your post, the more likely you are to be ranked by that keyword.

Backlinko

ContentUniqueness

To rank content, it must be unique. Google is very good at detecting duplicate content. You may be surprised at the definition of duplicate content.

Copied Content: Fully copied and pasted content is deindexed. URL Variations: URL variations for a single URL are considered duplicates. This is often seen on product pages. That is, equipment.com / scissor-lifts is a duplicate of the equipment. com / scissor-lifts? gs1930 If the content is about the same Multiple versions: If there are two versions on the www.equipmentcompany.com and equipmentcompany.com sites, the entire website is basically duplicated. Boilerplate Text: Any Boilerplate Text copied to multiple pages is considered duplicate. Thin Content: Thin content, or pages with little content, are often considered duplicate content. Beware of Syndicated Content: Be careful when syndicating content to other sites. As long as the content was originally posted to its own web properties and the syndicated content has a link to the original article, you are considered the original author. Duplicate meta-content: The meta-title and description are the text contained in the HTML. Behind the page to guide Google in the right direction as to what your page is. Duplicate metatitles and descriptions trigger a duplicate content warning and risk hitting the rankings. ContentFreshness

Google has several patents to quantify content freshness scores, which are leading indicators of our efforts to measure content freshness. The fresher the content, the higher the ranking in general. Freshness is based on:

Date created: Date the content was published Changes: Number of changes to the site, amount of changes, recentness of those changes, and how important the changes are to the freshness of the content New page: Number of new to blog New pages added to the site over time, such as adding posts, are a factor. Engagement: Shows the interaction from the viewer, the number of comments, the quality and freshness of the content. Content Readability

The experience of your content by your readers is an important aspect of your content quality. The content will be easier to read if it contains the following:

Bulleted and numbered lists, why the IE11 construction industry needs ecommerce Images and multimedia Have the right grammar and a library to pull out from spelling The right intervals to take pictures with your workplace and customers No more There is no 5-paragraph essay!table of contents

Google often rewards content that uses lists, images, and tables of contents with featured snippets on search results pages.

2. Content relevance: own the topic

Google’s priority is to display the highest quality content, which is also the most relevant resource for a particular keyword. The following optimizations can guide Google in the right direction when determining the topics that are most relevant to your content.

Keyword density

Keyword density is based on the number of places your target keywords appear in your content. This is not an exact reference to the number of times the target keyword is displayed. Google has become wise with tricks that inject countless target keywords behind the scenes, such as keyword abuse, to make Google think that its content is rich in target keywords. There are several places to display your target keywords.

Title and Title Tag Header and H1 Tag The first 100 characters of the content Overall body of the content Semantically relevant keywords must be in the entire URL of the content Metatitle and description Resident time and bounce rate

Dwell time is a measure of how much time someone spends on an average page before leaving the page. Bounce rate is the percentage of people who visit your page and leave the page without clicking on another page. A common misconception is that a high bounce rate is always bad. However, if the bounce rate is high, the problem will only occur if the dwell time is short.

For example, high-quality articles have a high bounce rate, but because readers googled the topic, found the article, stayed long enough to read it, and left without clicking elsewhere. , The residence time will be longer. Therefore, it is important to check the combination of the two, and when it comes to content relevance, the dwell time ultimately takes precedence.

There are several factors that can lead to shorter dwell times and higher bounce rates.

Your content is written on topics unrelated to the keywords you ranked. Your site is slow and readers lose patience. Your content has a poor user experience and readers are bad. It has an impression and a bounce. The quality of the content is low. Pogosticking, or if a customer clicks on a result frequently, returns to the search results page and clicks to move to the next result. This tells Google that your content isn’t as informative as the content ranked below your content.Content link: Build permission

One of the most important SEO concepts is building domain privileges through content links. In general, we notify Google that the more content is linked both internally and externally, the higher the quality of the content and the higher the rank of all pages. The rising (domain authority) tide lifts all (content) boats. Here are some types of links that can help you tell Google that your content deserves the number one ranking:

Backlink

A backlink is when a third-party site uses the content as a reference and links to a page.

Backlinko

Backlinks are SEO Gold, but not all backlinks are created the same.

High-privileged backlinks: The higher the domain permissions of the referencing website, the greater the impact of backlinks on rankings. The more reliable backlinks from sites such as ForConstructionPros, the better. Anchor Text Keywords: Anchor text is a word or phrase that is hyperlinked to your content. If the anchor text contains keywords that the content targets, the backlinks are more important than the irrelevant anchor text. For example, if you had great content about Boomlift, but the website that links to my site uses anchor text peanut butter and jelly, that would be a less valuable backlink. Links from PR: Content about your company-Authority news sites and industry publications are a great way to get high quality backlinks. Directory Links: There are multiple ways to quickly get backlinks through paid services, directories, and listing sites. These are useful, but the quality of the backlinks is low and not very important. Guest Posts: Posting content to other publications as a guest contributor is a great way to get backlinks. Nofollow and Dofollow: Nofollow and dofollow are HTML tags. A page that tells Google if you want to ignore the link. If you get a backlink, make sure it doesn’t have the nofollow tag. Otherwise, it will not be counted in the ranking.

There is no better way to accumulate reliable backlinks than to consistently create high quality and relevant content that is 10 times better than anything else on the internet.

Internal link

This is where the Content Web comes in handy. Although not as strong as backlinks from third-party sites, internal links to and from your own content on your website can help you build domain privileges. The internal link structure needs to mimic the content web in a way, with the most important content acting as nodes in the content web. All content associated with one of the pillars must be internally linked to that one pillar content. The ranking boost you get on your web leaves backs up that authority to a branch to your pillar content. This concept is important for non-blog pages.

Since every product page in a category links to that category page via the breadcrumb trail commonly found on e-commerce sites, it is imperative for suppliers to write killer content on the product category page. This makes it more likely that your category pages will be ranked. For example, Home Depot does a great job of adding more competitive keyword content such as fasteners to category pages. All product pages in the Fasteners category are linked to the category page via breadcrumbs.

An example from the Home Depot for rich content on the product category page.

You’ll notice that Home Depot is second only to Fashional. The description displayed in the search results is from the “About Fasteners” section, and the links are from the subcategory links contained on the page. A well-designed shallow internal link structure is a good technical SEO component for e-commerce-enabled companies.

Outbound link

Outbound links are links that you provide to a third party when you refer to the content of the third party in your text. Google assumes that well-researched and detailed content contains references to external sources, and Google is likely to prioritize content that contains these external references. Highly authoritative outbound links may include references to government agencies such as OSHA and surveys conducted by consultants such as McKinsey. However, don’t overdo it as it can have a negative impact.

Summary of high-ranking content creation

Google’s job is to display the most relevant content with the highest levels of expertise, credibility, and credibility for searching the Internet. To create content that ranks on Google:

Become an Expert: Create deep, unique, fresh, high-quality content while providing the best experience while your readers are reading your content. Own Your Topic: Create high quality content that is highly relevant to your core customers and therefore your target keywords. Privilege Building: Obtain high-quality backlinks with content, intentionally link content, and continuously increase domain privileges.

I’ve seen too many companies crazy about paid ways to get website traffic. The problem with paid traffic is that as soon as the money valve is turned off, the traffic accompanies it. This can kill your business. A killer rental marketing strategy can be done without a paid advertising dime. We hope this guide will become a content-focused, digitally-enabled business that will allow you to win at Google.

The reason we created Gearflow is because we know how difficult it is to do this ourselves. All construction machinery or parts suppliers must have the means to become an e-commerce-enabled business. I was working hard to make that possible.

This article is taken from the original version of theGearflow.comblog, The Ultimate Guide to Construction Marketing, with the permission of the author.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos