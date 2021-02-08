Apple executive Dan Riccio is reportedly shifting focus on AR / VR headsets





Last month, Apple announced that hardware engineering chief Dan Riccio will move to a new role focused on “new projects,” and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman today claimed that the focus area will be AR / VR headsets.

From the report:

Riccio’s move is similar to the approach adopted last year by Phil Schiller, the company’s former marketing director. Both executives resigned from senior positions, but remained in areas that required special oversight. In the case of Schiller, it was the App Store and public relations, and in the case of Riccio, it was an AR and VR headset. This strategy helps keep key long-time executives in the company.

Working with Apple’s first headset, a device focused on high-end VR with some AR capabilities, faces development challenges, and people within Apple will find Riccio’s special focus helpful. I believe. He ultimately oversees the project, led daily by Apple’s Vice President Mike Rockwell, who works with well over 1,000 engineers on two devices.

It’s widely rumored that Apple is working on multiple AR / VR wearables, including mixed reality headsets that will be released as early as next year, and more sophisticated AR glasses that will appear at some point later. Last week, The Information claimed that the first headset would cost $ 3,000 and would feature more than 12 cameras, two ultra-high resolution 8K displays, advanced eye tracking technology, and interchangeable headbands. ..

The report also claims that Apple advised staff that Johny Srouji, the company’s senior vice president of hardware technology, will oversee the team working on in-house display and camera technology. The move follows Apple’s “approaching shipment of the first device with a fully customized display,” following rumors that next-generation iPad Pro and Mac models will feature Mini-LED displays. It may be suggestive.

Apple has announced that John Ternus will be Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, but Riccio is currently in this role on Apple’s executives page. Ternus joined Apple’s product design team in 2001 and has been Vice President of Hardware Engineering since 2013, the company said.

