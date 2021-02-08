



Google Dunant submarine cable in operation

Google’s Dunant submarine cable system, capable of delivering data at speeds of 250 terabits per second (Tbps), is ready to use.

Google’s privately owned submarine cable connects Virginia Beach in the United States with Saint-Atlantic Dries on the Atlantic coast in France. The company has partnered with telecommunications equipment company SubCom to build cables.

“We’re excited to say Bonjour to the Dunant submarine cable system, which has been deployed and tested and is ready for service,” said Chris Ciauri, president of EMEA at Google Cloud, in a blog post.

“Historical landings have been made possible through a partnership with SubCom, a global partner in undersea data transport that designed, manufactured and installed the Dunant system on time, despite the ongoing pandemic. “

Dunant Cable is named after the Swiss social activist Henry Dunant, the first recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize and the founder of the Red Cross. Google announced the project in 2018 and said it expects the new system to go live in 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic has complicated the laying of 4,000 miles of submarine cables, extending the deadline. Intercontinental.

Dunant features a time division multiplexing design with 12 fiber pairs. This is an upgrade from a previous submarine cable with a pair of 6 or 8.

Google hopes that the new system will add dedicated capacity, resoring force, and versatility to its global network while allowing it to connect to other European network infrastructures.

A major US tech company is also constructing an Icuano cable from South Africa to Portugal, which will be operational later this year.

Google describes the Equiano cable as “the first submarine cable to incorporate optical switching at the fiber pair level rather than the traditional approach of wavelength level switching.”

“This greatly simplifies cable capacity allocation and gives you the flexibility to add and reallocate cable capacity in different locations as needed.”

Last July, Google announced that it would partner with SubCom to build a Grace Hopper cable. SubCom has 16 fiber pairs and connects New York and Europe.

“Grace Hopper incorporates new fiber optic switching that makes global communications more reliable, allowing us to move stopped traffic better,” Google said.

The project is expected to be completed in 2022.

In 2016, Google and a consortium of technology companies completed the installation of a 60 Tbps fiber optic internet cable between Japan and the United States. The project was announced in August 2014 and took less than two years to complete.

