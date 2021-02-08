Call on innovators to develop cutting-edge 5G-enabled solutions





CW and Huawei launch first private 5G testbed at Cambridge Science Park for innovation

CW (Cambridge Wireless), an international community of companies involved in wireless technology research, development and application, and global technology leader Huawei have announced the launch of the first 5G mobile private network within Cambridge Science Park.

The Accelerator program is designed to help the technology community take full advantage of the new high-speed 5G environment, allowing you to develop and test 5G applications in key areas such as:

Mobility as a Service Using Connected Self-Driving Vehicles Charging Electric Vehicles Remote Work and Communication with Science Park Waste Management, Air Pollution, Sustainability, Clean Energy Traffic Management Digitization Efficiency of Building Services for Wellness and Health Improvements, high learning and worker collaboration Bandwidth low latency video communications to international offices and science parks Remote surgery in hospitals, ultrasound examinations, increased emergency medical AGVs (autonomous guided vehicles), and mobile temperature monitoring, disinfection , 5G vehicles for drug delivery vehicles, robots such as automated hospital guides inside and outside the hospital

The first phase of the accelerator will run until March 2021 and CW is asking companies to apply for access. Successful candidates will have access to an indoor 5G private network, the latest 5G-enabled devices, and a new innovation lab in Cambridge Science Park.

To help businesses and innovators get the most out of their technology, CW gives successful applicants free access to masterclasses run by industry experts, project coaching and support, and other 5G technology sectors. It also provides opportunities for networking with people.

Abhi Naha, CW’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are pleased that this pioneering project has begun in Cambridge to help companies evaluate and enhance 5G capabilities that add value to their products, services and the environment.

Huawei Vice President Victor Chan said:

“Openness and collaboration drive innovation. Huawei is working with Cambridge Wireless and Innovation Partners to foster new ideas and applications to accelerate the building of the 5G ecosystem in the UK. The technology being developed has the potential to make significant progress in the areas of healthcare, transportation and environmental protection, and we look forward to seeing what progress will be made in the coming months. “

Testbed partner TusPark UK joins CW and Huawei to support the digitization of Cambridge Science Park, take advantage of new features, accelerate innovation and compete as companies move to 5G adoption. I made it possible to gain the advantage of.

Huawei takes full advantage of the capabilities of these strategic technologies and focuses on scenario-based solutions.

Kevin Lin, President of TusPark UK, said: “We are pleased that the CW network can contribute to this great goal for human well-being by empowering technology and building a sustainable world.”

