An empty iPad box has flown around half the world and is back





Some empty iPad boxes make a crazy journey back and forth in half the world, but surrealize the distribution challenges Apple faces during a pandemic.

Apple has traditionally relied on purchasing passenger flight capacity to ensure that its products arrive in the right country at the right time, but the coronavirus crisis has, of course, eroded the air travel industry …

Cargo ships are much slower, but much less reliable.

The information opens the report with a story in an empty iPad box.

According to someone who knows Apple’s logistics operations directly, Apple’s Singapore distribution center has the brown mailbox needed to handle the surge in iPad orders from China due to rising demand for remote learning devices. I’ve run out. The specially designed iPad mailing box was originally made in China, but the only solution to avoid customer delays was to skip the shipment of boxes that were stored unused in US warehouses. ..

Apple has loaded dozens of flat pack box pallets onto a plane to China, then moved it to another plane to Singapore, packed it with an iPad, and made it available for return to China. (Apple doesn’t have a distribution center in China to process orders from online stores, as most Chinese customers buy Apple products through other retailers.)

But that is not the only unlikely route that the company had to use.

At some point, Apple was unable to ship the Vietnam-made HomePod Mini to California after a sea freighter canceled a stop at Haiphong Port near Hanoi. As a result, the Apples Logistics team, which had to deliver the device to the United States before the November 16 release date, decided to transport the speaker by truck about 1,400 miles from its factory in the suburbs of Hanoi to Shanghai Port in China. did. Direct knowledge of shipping.

So Apple loaded the device onto an express container ship. It costs more to transport goods than a traditional freighter, but it can move twice as fast. The small boat covered the distance from Shanghai to California in two weeks instead of four weeks. HomePods arrived in Long Beach, California at the end of October, in time for the pre-holiday launch, according to someone directly aware of the analysis and shipment of ship manifest data from the US Customs and Border Protection.

Apple used a similar approach to Vietnam-made AirPods, even if Haiphong Harbor is less than 100 miles from the device’s manufacturing site. According to ship manifest data and people, some AirPods will be transported by truck to Yantian Harbor in southern China for about 700 miles before going to Long Beach, rather than waiting for space on a container ship to travel directly to the United States. I got on the ship. As of January, Apple was still shipping some HomePod Minis and AirPods from Vietnam using these unorthodox routes.

Apple also had to make more use of charter aircraft to make up for the significant decline in regular flights.

The company is working on a plan for a courier company like FedEx to act as a distribution center in the United States, hold inventory and send it directly to customers when they place an order with Apple.

