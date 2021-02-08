Inova Appoints Claude Basset as Chief Product Officer





Lyon, France, February 8, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Innova, a market-leading partner platform for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, today announced that Claude Basset has joined the leadership team as Chief Product Officer.

Inova is the story of aFrench Technology, which is now in its 10th year and has won more than half of the world’s largest pharmaceutical company’s partner platform market. Inova’s technology will help more than 150 biopharmacy actors on all continents accelerate partnerships and enable the future of healthcare faster and more efficiently than ever before. With strong industry partnerships, including BIO and best-in-class affiliated event applications, Inova is increasingly recognized as a leading player in the digital transformation of partnerships in the pharmaceutical industry.

As Chief Product Officer, Claude will lead the definition and delivery of next-generation Inova solutions. She works closely with customers to enable Inova to leverage its industry expertise and Innova’s innovative technology to provide the perfect platform for partnering.

Gilles Toulemonde, co-founder and chief executive officer of Innova, said: “Claude’s many years of experience and success in developing, marketing and delivering products in the biopharmacy industry is unmatched. The leadership team and I work with Innova as it continues to build innovative technology platforms. I look forward to working with her. “

“I’m passionate about helping turn great ideas into commercial success stories, and I’m excited to bring this passion to Innova,” said Claude Basset. “The pharmaceutical industry is undergoing a major digital transformation today. I can’t wait to take advantage of my history in the life sciences industry and my experience developing innovative solutions to accelerate that transformation at Inova. Hmm.”

Claude has a long history of leading innovation and product development in the life sciences and medical technology sectors. Early in his career, he worked as a product manager in the medical technology sector before co-founding the startup ATS (Advanced Trauma Systems). After achieving profitability and confirming the acquisition of ATS, Claude has played various leading roles and managing directors in healthcare industry companies such as IMS Health (now IQVIA) and IDRAC. It was.

In 2004, Claude joined Thomson Reuters as General Manager, and in 2009 he was appointed Vice President of Strategic Marketing to lead the company’s Life Sciences brand strategy. After serving as Vice President of Content Strategy and Vice President of Customer Strategy and Operations, she was appointed Vice President of Product Management and Vice President of Market Entry for the $ 70 Million Annual Product Portfolio in 2014. ..

In 2017, Clarivate moved to Clarivate as Global Head of Life Sciences Product Management. Here she manages and transforms the Grewa product portfolio, which generates $ 150 million in annual revenue, and worked with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to create and sell new global information solutions for drug development.

About INOVA

Inova accelerates partnerships for the future of medicine. Its cloud-based solution helps life sciences companies manage biopharmacy opportunities more efficiently. They secure licensing and collaboration opportunities, accelerate transactions and manage partnerships well. Inova also offers One-on-One Partnering, a market-leading partner and matchmaking platform that facilitates thousands of face-to-face meetings at dozens of biopharmacy conferences around the world, including BIO International Conferences and BIO Asia. .. More than 150 life sciences companies, including 30 of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies, and many medium-sized pharmaceutical companies and innovative biotechnology are already using Inova’s cloud platform. Innova is headquartered in Lyon, France, with offices in New York and Tokyo.

