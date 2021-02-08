Master Chief Collection seems to be coming to a new platform





In a recent forum post, 343 Industries teased the Master Chief collection of “New Places and Ways to Play” and sparked speculation about the platform.

According to a forum post by developer 343 Industries, Halo: The Master Chief Collection has the potential to move to a new platform. As one of Microsoft’s flagship first-party games, Halofranchise was (mainly) always dedicated to the computer giant’s own platform, but it wasn’t, asking fans to watch the Master Chief’s adventures on other systems. I stopped. Microsoft took some time to expand its offerings to other services; the Master Chief collection didn’t come to Steam until completely five years after it was released for the Xbox One, and cross-play between the two platforms. Has just been introduced.

Players who just want to play Halo and aren’t interested in other exclusive Microsoft titles aren’t keen on paying for expensive consoles just to play one game. If fans don’t want to play on Xbox and Windows, the only other option is to use an Android device and Microsoft’s cloud gaming streaming service. Many players who are not happy with these options are asking the Master Chief to come to Nintendo Switch because of the portability of the system and the presence of other well-known FPS titles like Overwatch. PlayStation fans want to access the Master Chief collection, especially on the PS5, despite the continuation. Existence of console war.

It seems that the player may soon grant his wish. A new forum post from MasterChiefCollectiondeveloper343Industries teased “new places and ways to play” as part of a future update next month. This has led many players to believe that Master Chief’s adventures will soon appear on new platforms and new consoles. The Switch version of the game has been rumored for some time, but the PS5 version will be even more unusual as it breaks the first-party boundaries that have existed since the dawn of the Xbox. In addition to the console, the Master Chief collection could come to the fast-growing Steam rival Epic Games Store. It may not be as exciting, but this option makes a lot of sense, especially given the recent appearance of the Master Chief in Fortnite as a bounty hunter.

The forum post also included additional information regarding the next update. New ways to customize console and Windows-wide controls, such as new key bindings and console mouse and keyboard support, will soon be available, and a new nameplate will be available during Black History Month. According to 343 Industries, more information about all the new content will be available shortly before the release of the update, depending on “what progress will be made in the coming weeks”.

As amazing as if the Master Chief Collection moved to Switch, or PS5, it’s much more likely to move to a new game aggregate like the Epic Games Store. Release the Master Chief’s ingenious adventures on rival consoles, especially Sony consoles, ruining why many people buy the Xbox. If Microsoft wants to stay competitive in the console war, be aware of where and how players experience Halo, taking into account fan demands (answer: preferably within Microsoft’s existing ecosystem). is needed. At this point, there’s nothing fans can do, but we have to wait for more announcements.

