Why choose Plausible as open source instead of Google Analytics





Taking on the power of Google Analytics may seem like a big challenge. In fact, it doesn’t sound plausible, but that’s exactly what Plausible.io has done with great success and registered thousands of new users since 2018.

Plausible co-founders Uku Taht and Marko Saric recently appeared on The Craft of Open Source podcast to talk about the project and how.

Created a viable alternative to Google Analytics Gained momentum in less than two years Achieved goals by open sourcing the project

Read the summary of the conversation with Ben Rometsch, the host of the podcast and the founder of Flagsmith.

The beginning of Plausible

In the winter of 2018, Uku will be able to run Google Analytics after being disillusioned with the direction of Google products and the fact that all other data solutions appear to be using Google as a “data processing intermediary”. We started coding projects that we felt were in desperate need of an effective alternative. .. “

Uku’s first instinct was to focus on the analytical side of things using existing database solutions. Soon he faced some challenges. The first attempt with PostgreSQL was technically easy because it quickly became overwhelming and inefficient. Therefore, his goal turned to creating an analytical product that could handle large numbers of data points without recognizing performance degradation. Simply put, Uku was successful and Plausible was able to capture over 80 million records a month.

The first version of Plausible was released in the summer of 2019. In March 2020, Marko joined to lead the communication and marketing aspects of the project. Since then, its popularity has grown at a considerable rate.

Why is it open source?

Uku was keen to follow the “indie hacker” route of software development. Create a product, put it out there, and see how it grows. Open source makes sense in this regard because it allows the community to grow quickly and gain popularity.

However, Plausible did not start as open source. Uku was initially concerned about sensitive software codes such as billing codes, but quickly announced that without API tokens this would be useless.

Currently, Plausible is a completely open source under-AGPL and was chosen instead of the MIT license. Uku explains that under the MIT license, anyone can do anything to the code without restrictions. Under the AGPL, if someone changes the code, you need to open source the change and provide the code to the community. This means that big companies can’t get the original code, build from it, and get all the rewards. They must share it, creating a more equal competitive arena. For example, if a company wants to plug in a billing or login system, it is legally obliged to publish the code.

In the podcast, Uku asked me about the Flagsmith license, which is currently under the BSD 3-Clause license. This is very tolerant, but trying to move some features behind a more restrictive license. So far, the Flagsmith community has understood the change as it recognizes that this leads to more and better features.

Plausible anti-google analytics

Uku says the spirit of open source is to make the code publicly available to everyone and share it with the community, but you can also avoid using closed source API modules as proprietary add-ons. In this way, Plausible and other companies can create and sell custom API add-on licenses for a variety of use cases.

Marko is a trade developer, but from a marketing perspective, he featured projects on sites such as Hacker News and Lobster, striving to increase his presence on Twitter and gain momentum. The buzz created by this promotion also meant that the project started on GitHub and went from 500 to 4,300 stars. As traffic increased, Plausible appeared on GitHub’s trend list and became a popular snowball.

Marko is also focused on publishing and promoting blog posts. This strategy was successful because within the first six months, four or five posts became viral and used those spikes to amplify the marketing message and accelerate growth.

The biggest challenge for Plausible’s growth was switching people from Google Analytics. The main goal of the project was to create useful, efficient and accurate web analytics products. We also needed to be compliant and provide a high degree of privacy to both business and website visitors.

Plausible is currently running on over 8,000 websites. Uku estimates from conversations with customers that about 90% of their customers are running Google Analytics.

Plausible runs on the standard Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscription model. To be fair, we charge monthly for each pageview, not for each website. This is something to watch out for on seasonal websites, such as holiday e-commerce sites and quarterly US election sites. These can cause pricing issues with the monthly subscription model, but they usually work well for most sites.

Check out the podcast

To learn more about how Uku and Marko have grown their open source Plausible project at an alarming rate and made it commercially successful, listen to the podcast and check out the other episodes to learn more about open source software. Learn more about. community. “

