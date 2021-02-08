Local language technology platform VerSe Innovation raises another $ 100 million





VerSe Innovation announced on Monday that it has raised more than $ 100 million in a Series H funding round. It was led by the Qatar Investment Authority, the Qatar Sovereign Wealth Fund, and Glade Brook Capital Partners.

PTI

Published on IST at 12:45 pm on February 8, 2021

VerSe Innovation, India’s leading local language technology platform, announced on Monday that it has raised more than US $ 100 million in a Series H funding round led by the Qatar Investment Authority, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund and Glade Brook Capital Partners. Did. ..

Canaan Valley Capital and the existing investor Sofina Group also participated in the round, he said in a statement. The investment was made shortly after raising more than US $ 100 million from Google, Microsoft and AlphaWave last December.

VerSe Innovation is steadily expanding this capital and expanding the short video platform “Josh” of “Made-in-Bharat-for-Bharat-by-Bharat-in-12-Bhartiya-languages-hosted-in-Bharat” intend to do something. “This includes strengthening local language content delivery, developing a content creator ecosystem, innovating AI and ML, and more importantly, creating opportunities for India’s vast talent pool,” the statement said. Says.

Currently, Josh is India’s fastest growing and most enthusiastic short video app, with 85 million MAU (monthly active users), 40 million DAU (daily active users) and 1.5 billion video playbacks per day. ..

VerSe Innovations’ unique technology platform enhances various technology solutions, including more than 300 million users of “Dailyhunt”, and consumes content in the local language.

