Buyer’s Guide: Don’t Buy MacBook Pro Now





The new MacBook Pro model is expected to arrive later this year, along with some of the biggest improvements in the product line to date, including some amazing changes, so it’s the perfect time to buy a new MacBook Pro. There is none.

With major upgrades to key features such as chipsets, displays, touchbars, charging, ports, and design, customers looking for a new MacBook Pro will see the updated model arrive later this year. It’s better to wait.

Most of the credible rumors surrounding the new MacBook Pro come from Apple analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who are renowned for providing accurate insights into Apple’s plans. According to their report, the 2021 MacBook Pro lineup is currently expected to have the following features:

A new 14-inch model with a reduced bezel instead of the current 13.3-inch model. A new flatter design that is said to be “similar to the iPhone 12”. A more powerful next-generation Apple silicon chip with up to 16 power cores and 4 efficiency cores instead of the Intel processor. It could be a 16-core or 32-core custom‌AppleSilicon‌GPU. We’ve updated the thermal design of the 14-inch model currently in use on our existing 16-inch MacBook Pro, with larger heat pipes, additional thermal pads, and a 35% larger heatsink. A “brighter, higher contrast” display panel. It may be a mini LED option. Additional ports to reduce the need for dongles, such as SD card readers. MagSafe connector with fast charging speed. There is no touch bar, instead there is a line for physical function keys.Design changes

The 2021 MacBook Pro is available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, replacing the current 13.3-inch model with the new 14-inch model. The 14-inch MacBook Pro has the potential to maintain a footprint very similar to the 13.3-inch model by reducing the bezel around the screen.

Both models are expected to have a flat-edged design that is “similar to the ‌iPhone12‌”. As German suggests, the overall look can be very similar to the current model, but Kuo said Apple has eliminated the slight curvature at the top and bottom, giving it a slimmer, flatter look. It states that it will be.

Internal upgrade

Following the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro that won the M1 chip last November, all 2021 MacBook Pro models feature an “Apple Silicon” chip with a completely deprecated Intel processor, significantly improving performance and power efficiency. It is expected to improve. ..

High-end MacBook Pro models are likely to have a more powerful Apple Silicon chip than the M1, and Apple is developing options with up to 16 power cores and 4 efficiency cores. Is believed to be. Apple is also working on custom GPU technology with 16-core and 32-core options for use with the new MacBook Pro.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro takes advantage of the improved thermals of the current 16-inch MacBook Pro model, with larger heat pipes, additional thermal pads, and a 35% larger heatsink. This may improve the potential performance of the machine and allow it to run at lower temperatures.

Display improvement

The MacBook Pro will feature a “brighter, higher contrast” display panel. In addition, the updated machine is the first Mac with a mini LED display, with suggestions for wider color gamut, higher contrast and dynamic range, more true black, and significantly improved display quality.

Restored functionality

Apple is also expected to go back some of the first controversial accounting decisions made on the 2016 MacBook Pro. For example, the 2021 model is reported to get more ports to reduce the need for dongles. Earlier models from 2012 to 2015 included a “MagSafe” connector, Thunderbolt port, USB-A port, HDMI port, SD card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, but four USB-C Reduced to port and headphone jack. 2016.

It’s almost unclear which port the MacBook Pro will have in addition to the currently selected USB-C port, but Gurman says the SD card reader will be one of the restored features.

‌MagSafe‌Charging will also return to the MacBook Pro this year. Since 2006, MacBook Pro models have used the “MagSafe” connector, allowing users to easily connect and disconnect the power cable with a magnet, and in 2016 the USB-C charging-only feature was discontinued.

Both Kuo and Gurman expect the new MacBook Pro model to have a “MagSafe” connector for charging. It is also expected to deliver faster charging speeds than USB-C.

Finally, Apple is trying to remove the touchbar and restore the physical function key lines. Apple introduced a touchbar on the 2016 MacBook Pro, offering a small OLED touchscreen strip at the top of the keyboard to provide customizable controls and features for each app, but the touchbar isn’t acceptable to consumers. It seems there wasn’t.

Gurman confirmed that Apple tested a version of the MacBook Pro without a touch bar, and Kuo went one step further, saying that the touch bar will be completely removed in the 2021 MacBook Pro model and replaced with physical functionality. .. Key.

What about the M1 MacBook Pro or Air?

Last November, Apple announced the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the ‌M1‌‌AppleSilicon‌ chip, so some customers may have to buy this fairly new MacBook Pro now. However, keep in mind that this model is a low-end MacBook Pro and has only two Thunderbolt ports. Apple still offers high-end 4-port MacBook Pros with Intel processors, and it’s these more powerful machines that will be updated this year.

The ‌M1‌MacBook Air is very similar in both functionality and performance to the ‌M1‌MacBook Pro, so you should consider buying a machine now.

Release date

Kuo’s zoning took place in the third quarter of 2021, with multiple sources placing the new MacBook Pro in late 2021. That is, you can see the updated MacBook Pro arriving in July.

Therefore, MacBook Pro customers can expect to have to wait 5-7 months for a new model. Given the scale of the update, which seems to have a dramatic impact on almost every aspect of the MacBook Pro, it certainly seems worth the wait.

The current MacBook Pro model and the upcoming redesigned MacBook Pro model are detailed in the dedicated 13-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro summary.

