Google Play Music data will be deleted on February 24th: Click here for how to transfer to YouTube Music





Google Play Music has shut down, but you can still download the library or transfer it to YouTube Music. The music streaming platform officially stopped working for users in December 2020. According to a 9to5Google report, users will need to download, transfer, or delete data from Google Play Music by February 24, 2021. After that, all data will be erased. Out. Google is urging users to transfer to another music streaming service, YouTube Music, prior to the dates mentioned above.

According to a 9to5Google report, Google launched an email on February 24, 2021 notifying users that all Google Play Music data will be deleted. This data includes all music libraries uploaded, purchased, and purchased from Google Play Music. The data was deleted on February 24th and there is no way to recover it.

Users can access music.google.com or the Android or iOS app to see a transfer prompt to YouTube. You will be redirected to YouTube Music where the transfer will take place. Transfers include playlists, songs, albums, likes, upload purchases, and billing information.

here,[音楽の管理]There are also options. You can also download your music library, delete your recommendation history, or delete your entire Google Play music library. If you choose to download your music library, you’ll be redirected to Google Takeout, from which you can export a copy of your Google Play Music data.

Google started the process of shutting down Google Play Music last October. It was officially closed by December, prompting users to move to YouTube Music. Previously, Google kept your music and data in Google Play Music, which will be removed from February 24th. Meanwhile, Google is rolling out some new features in YouTube Music to encourage users to switch.

Does WhatsApp’s new privacy policy mean the end of your privacy? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

