Lectra has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire Gerber Technology Paris Stock Exchange: LSS.





Lectra has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire Gerber Technology

The integration will make both companies the ultimate Industry 4.0 for their customers.

Paris, Monday, February 8, 2021 Lectra announced plans to acquire all capital and voting rights for US-based Gerber Technology. Lectra is a leading Industry 4.0 player in the fashion, automotive and furniture industries, designing smart industrial solutions software, equipment, data and services to help brands, manufacturers and retailers develop, manufacture and sell their products. I am.

Upon completion of this acquisition, Lectra will be able to complement its market position and continue to enhance its products based on Industry 4.0 technology, enabling customers to increase their business productivity and profitability. After Lectra’s French Labor-Management Council has been consulted and signed a binding document, the completion of the acquisition will be submitted to Lectra’s shareholders for approval, subject to merger management permits and other customary conditions. Suppose.

The proposed combination occurs at the right time for both the enterprise and its customers. The COVID-19 pandemic makes business transformation, digitization and optimization more important than ever due to the current uncertain economic conditions and unprecedented challenges facing fashion, automotive and furniture companies. I am.

For over 50 years, Gerber Technology has used its unique technology and deep expertise to provide integrated software and automated hardware solutions to companies around the world, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies in 134 countries. ..

The strategic combination of Gerber Technology and Lectra creates the best advanced technology partners who can respond quickly to changing customer needs and deliver more value through seamlessly integrated solutions. The two companies work together to operate a large installation base of product development software and auto-disconnect solutions, exist worldwide and have a long list of top-notch customers.

By integrating the R & D capabilities of the two companies, the integrated company will accelerate the development of Industry 4.0 technology and the expanded customer base will maximize the potential of these innovations.

We are honored to be able to lead the transformation of Gerber Technology and create an efficient and comprehensive platform that enables our customers’ digital transformation initiatives. Gerber Technology and Lectra share a long history of innovation and superior customer service, which can be combined to build a stronger company that delivers best-in-class technology solutions and services to customers around the world. Mohit Uberoi, Gerber’s Chief Executive Officer, said. Technology.

With broader global reach, integrated enterprises can enhance their ability to serve customers around the world, thanks to more resources and the joint strength of Gerber Technology and Lectras’ sales and support teams.

By integrating the technologies of both companies, we will provide them with the resources to anticipate and respond to rapidly changing market conditions.

Today is a historic day for us, which offers tremendous opportunities for future growth. We invest in innovation and technology that are extremely beneficial to the industry. Daniel Harari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lectra, states that these can create long-term value for our customers and shareholders. We are pleased to welcome the talented and expert Gerber Technologies group to the Lectra team. By integrating the two teams, you can unleash the power of a great employee. Together, we can grow and expand the services we provide to our customers and help them accelerate their digital transformation.

Key terms and conditions

Under the proposed acquisition, Lectra will prepay € 175 million through a combination of cash and debt, plus 5 million newly issued Lectra shares to AIPCF VI LG Funding, Gerber Technology. Acquires all of the outstanding shares of the company on a debt-free basis without cash. , LP (AIPCF VI LG), an affiliate of American Industrial Partners, the only shareholder of Gerber Technologies. This is equivalent to a total of approximately € 300 million based on the closing price of Lectras on February 5, 2021. Conditional consideration is not taken into account.

Gerber Technologies’ revenue in 2020 was € 165 million.

Thanks to the powerful value creation that results from the great synergies, Lectra expects the deal to be additional to shareholders from 2022.

When finished, Daniel Harari owns c. 14.6% of Lectra shares and c owned by AIPCF VILG. 13.3%.

The Lectras Board of Directors welcomes the directors representing AIPCF VILG.

Daniel Harari continues to be Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lectra. Mohit Uberoi, Chief Executive Officer of Gerber Technology, was appointed Special Advisor to the role of Daniel Harari until the end of 2021.

Lectras shareholders will be invited to vote for the issuance of 5 million new Lectra shares reserved for AIPCF VILG at the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting scheduled for April 30, 2021. A report with additional information will be available. To our shareholders prior to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

Lazard is Lectra’s exclusive financial adviser, and Latham & Watkins is Lectra’s legal counsel.

Goldman Sachs is AIPCF VI LG’s exclusive financial advisor, and Ropes & Gray LLP, Bakerbots LLP and Gideroylet Noel AARPI are legal advisors to AIPCF VI LG.

The latest information on the 2020 results, strategic roadmap from 2020 to 2022, and guidance for the next few years will be disclosed on February 10, 2021.

Lectra’s management discusses the deal, provides positive guidance to the merged company upon completion of the deal, and from the financial community at a French webcast analyst meeting starting 8:30 am on February 11, 2021. Answer the question (CET-Paris).

About Lectra

Lectra develops premium technologies that drive the digital transformation of the industry for companies that bring wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more to life. Lectras empowers brands, manufacturers and retailers from design to manufacture, providing market respect and peace of mind. Founded in 1973, Lectra now has 34 subsidiaries worldwide, serving customers in more than 100 countries. Lectra employs nearly 1,800 people and reported revenues of € 280 million in 2019. Lectra is listed on Euronext (LSS).

For more information, please visit www.lectra.com.

Media contacts:

Lectra-Headquarters Adeline Fogel Public Relations Managert: +33 (0) 1 53 64 42 37e: [email protected] pr-gerber-technology-acquisition-project-2-08-2021-en

