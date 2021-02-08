Minor Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3 Detailed Surface





With Samsung’s launch of the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones, the company is now focusing on the more premium devices Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

A new report by Sammobile reveals some minor details about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. In particular, both phones will be available this year.

When it comes to clamshell mobile phones, Samsung holds the position of numerouno in the market. At this year’s CES 2021, some brands exhibited rollable smartphones, but the foldable is still a long way off.

If you had one smartphone that was actually upgraded from its predecessor, it was the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The phone came with improved hinges, a better camera, a better display (in and out), and better protection for the display. Camera notches, etc.

The Galaxy Z Flip has also been upgraded and launched last year with 5G support. The company is currently working on the launch of a third generation of both foldable devices.

The company may be considering several different naming options. Galaxy Z Flip 2 or Galaxy Z Flip 3. GalaxyZFlip3 makes sense because there are already two versions of the phone, 4G and 5G. So, technically, this is the third variation of the phone.

The model number of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is SM-F926, and the model number of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is SM-F711.

There were also rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold “Lite” phone. However, at this time, there is no concrete evidence that a “Lite” version exists.

In addition, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 may have at least 256GB of onboard storage. In addition, it runs Android 11 with the upgraded One UI 3.5.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is estimated to be available with 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage. Like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Android 11 One UI 3.5 may be included as standard.

Well, here is a hint. It is presumed that these devices come with One UI 3.5, so they may not be visible until late 2021. OneUI3.5 definitely comes with many changes and new features.

What’s more, a few days ago, Tarekomi Ice Universe tweeted some details about the phone’s launch date. The tweet says, “You may have to wait five months for Flip 3 and Fold 3 to appear.” So, if you put your math brains to work, both phones could debut in July.

